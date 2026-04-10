Bill O’Reilly Confronts Howie Mandel on Whether His ‘Liberal’ Daughter Had True ‘Disdain’ for Him During Interview

Bill O’Reilly pressed comedian Howie Mandell on whether Mandell’s liberal daughter was showing true “disdain” for O’Reilly during a recent interview.

Mandel joined O’Reilly for the latest episode of the We’ll Do It Live! podcast, released Wednesday, and O’Reilly quickly brought up an appearance he made on Mandell’s podcast, Howie Mandell Does Stuff, where things got a little heated between himself and Mandell’s co-host and daughter Jackie Mandell in a debate on New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D).

O’Reilly called Jackie Mandell a “liberal woman,” but praised her for her “very smart questions” and laughed about her and millions of others viewing his conservative philosophies as “neanderthal.”

“I don’t know what the language barrier is on this broadcast, but she is accused of having a resting b**ch face, which is just, you know, it’s genetic,” Mandell joked.

He reassured O’Reilly that his daughter enjoyed the discussion and is always open to talking to the other side.

“She is open to hearing from everybody. Our whole family is. And the one thing I have taught my children, as was taught to me, is respect, just respect for everything and anybody. You have to earn disrespect,” he said.

Check out the exchange below:

BILL O’REILLY: She is a liberal woman and I saw on a few occasions when she was questioning me — and they were all very smart questions — that there’s a little disdain there. She was a little like, who is [this guy]? HOWIE MANDELL: It’s not disdain. She gets — I don’t know what the language barrier is on this broadcast, but she is accused of having a resting b**ch face, which is just, you know, it’s genetic. Her mother has the exact same face, so I don’t know that it’s disdain as much as it’s just that expression. O’REILLY: Okay, but she, I think, looks upon me as millions of the people around the world do as kind of a neanderthal. Would you see that? MANDELL: No, but I do think that she thinks that you’re of a different thought than her, a different mind than her, and she loves to discuss it, and I know for a fact that she enjoyed your appearance. O’REILLY: Very lively. MANDELL: Does she agree with you? No. Does she want to talk to you? Yes. We are of — and I shouldn’t speak for her because she’s an adult and she’ll lean liberal but to that end, she is open to hearing from everybody. Our whole family is. And the one thing I have taught my children, as was taught to me, is respect, just respect for everything and anybody. You have to earn disrespect.

Watch above via We’ll Do It Live!

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