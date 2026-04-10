Here’s Where That Stunning Viral Megyn Kelly Clip Attacking Fox News Is From

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YouTube and Sirius XM host Megyn Kelly has gone viral this week for a rant attacking Fox News for “cheerleading” President Donald Trump, in an altered clip that has racked up over 1.4 million views. Here’s the full context of the rant.

Kelly blasted Trump on Wednesday over bombshell revelations from a Maggie Haberman report on the genesis of the Iran War.

But an older clip has caught fire amid the hotly-disputed two-week ceasefire Trump announced Tuesday. Video influencer Brian Krassenstein posted a minute-long video of Kelly — with the background replaced and no date — destroying Fox News, captioned “BREAKING: Megyn Kelly on MAGA.”

In the full original exchange, from an early March episode of Sirius XM’s The Megyn Kelly Show, UnHerd editor Sohrab Ahmari sets Kelly off by telling her about a Fox News guest’s Freudian slip:

SOHRAB AHMARI: I heard someone on Fox News, one of these Republican lawmakers, highly intelligent Republican lawmakers, said, “You know, it’ll be up to the Iraqi people, excuse me, the Iranian people to determine their destiny.”. It’s like, Oh, my God. SIRIUSXM HOST MEGYN KELLY: Honestly, Fox News is insufferable right now! Insufferable! I was there for 14 years. I’ve already told my audience. If I were a Fox News anchor right now, I’d know exactly what to do: cheerlead, cheerlead! That’s it. It’s all about rah-rah-rah, go military! That’s what’s patriotic! Praise the president, support the troops, support the war. Day in and day out. I mean, this morning who did they put on? Mike Pompeo to kick off the day’s coverage. Lindsey Graham all over Fox News over the weekend. It’s utterly unhelpful. Look, today I’ve come out and said how I honestly feel because I owe that to my audience. But today we’re gonna have both sides on to help people actually make up their own minds. You will not find that over on Fox News. They’ve got one mission and that’s to support these military actions, the military itself, and President Trump. It’s just folly! It’s folly, and it’s a fool’s errand too. I already did 20 years of that. I did 20 years of marching us blindly into war and cheerleading it, and not being the one to carry the consequences. But I’ve interviewed enough soldiers missing legs and soldiers who almost killed themselves due to PTSD, who don’t see any value in what they did over there — especially after we gave it up under Joe Biden — that I know now more caution is needed. Cheerleading may make you feel good, may spike your ratings, Fox News, but it doesn’t necessarily help the guys who are actually going to have to put those boots on the ground and go fight this war. Which, as I point out, is not necessarily going to be the cakewalk that our administration is suggesting.

Watch above via Sirius XM’s The Megyn Kelly Show.

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