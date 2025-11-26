BREAKING: Both National Guard Troops Shot In DC Have Died

The two National Guard members who were shot in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday afternoon have both died, according to multiple reports.

CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang reported it was an “ambush attack,” according to two federal law enforcement sources.

West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey (R) posted the following on X about the murdered troops:

“It is with great sorrow that we can confirm both members of the West Virginia National Guard who were shot earlier today in Washington, D.C. have passed away from their injuries. These brave West Virginians lost their lives in the service of their country. We are in ongoing contact with federal officials as the investigation continues. “Our entire state grieves with their families, their loved ones, and the Guard community. West Virginia will never forget their service or their sacrifice, and we will demand full accountability for this horrific act.”

President Donald Trump, minutes before the two troops were confirmed dead, posted the “animal” who shot them “will pay a very steep price.” The suspected shooter is in custody and the president said he was “severely wounded.”

Fox News Washington correspondent Mark Meredith, who reported live from the scene, said it was “pure chaos,” with cops, troops, and firemen both patrolling and securing the area.

Meredith reported he saw four troops “standing in disbelief, trying to understand what happened to two of their colleagues.”

The White House was locked down in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, which happened just a block away from the building. President Trump was in Florida to celebrate Thanksgiving when the shooting happened.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.