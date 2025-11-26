‘Pure Chaos Down Here’: Fox News Reports Live From Scene of Shooting In DC

Fox News Washington correspondent Mark Meredith reported live from the scene in downtown D.C. where two National Guard troops were shot just minutes earlier, with Meredith reporting it was “pure chaos down here.”

Meredith, during a hit around 3:10 p.m. on The Story with Martha MacCallum on Wednesday, said an eyewitness told him members of the National Guard were seen “running to the scene” after the shooting.

“The incident appears to have happened right in front of the Metro Station,” Meredith told guest host Aishah Hasnie, which he said was about three or four blocks from the White House.

He then reported he saw four troops “standing in disbelief, trying to understand what happened to two of their colleagues.”

Meredith, who was calling in to the show and was not on camera, also saw members of the Secret Service with their “weapons in ready position.”

Fox’s cameras showed the officer on the lookout and holding his gun, while others moved around, and a handful of troops stood nearby. A few police SUVs blocked access to a road intersecting with Connecticut Ave., and some yellow caution tape was blocking some of the sidewalk.

The shooting happened in a non-residential area, he noted. “It’s about as commercial and government as you can get,” where the shooting happened, he said, with a number of lobbying firms nearby.

His report came about 25 minutes after the White House went into lockdown following reports that two National Guard troops were shot nearby. President Donald Trump was in Florida for Thanksgiving when the shooting happened, Hasnie said.

Meredith said he saw a number of federal law officers heading towards the subway, as well as a Fire Department truck and local officers at the scene. The heavy traffic nearby appeared to be mostly tourists, he said.

President Trump posted about the shooting at 3:25 p.m. ET. He said the two Guardsmen were “critically wounded.” He said the “animal” who shot them is “severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price.”

Watch above, via Fox News.