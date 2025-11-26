President Donald Trump slammed the “animal” that is in custody for allegedly shooting two National Guard members near the White House on Wednesday. Trump claimed the suspect is “severely wounded” and added that the shooting victims were also “critically wounded.”

Trump posted to his Truth Social account:

The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price. God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!

The White House was locked down in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, which happened just a block away from the building. “The White House is aware and actively monitoring this tragic situation. The President has been briefed,” said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. Trump was not at the White House at the time.

Shortly after Trump’s statement, it was announced that both guardsmen had passed away from their injuries. West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrissey (R) made the announcement as the guardsmen deployed from his state:

It is with great sorrow that we can confirm both members of the West Virginia National Guard who were shot earlier today in Washington, DC have passed away from their injuries. These brave West Virginians lost their lives in the service of their country. We are in ongoing contact with federal officials as the investigation continues. Our entire state grieves with their families, their loved ones, and the Guard community. West Virginia will never forget their service or their sacrifice, and we will demand full accountability for this horrific act.

This is a developing story and has been updated.