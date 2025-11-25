‘F All the Way Off!’ Scott Jennings Goes OFF on Tim Miller and Other Ex-Republicans in the Media

CNN senior political commentator Scott Jennings sounded off on The Bulwark’s Tim Miller and other ex-Republicans in the media during an appearance on Emily Jashinsky’s After Party show Monday evening.

“During the 2024 campaign, I kept hearing these Republicans say things like, ‘in order to save conservatism, we have to vote for Kamala Harris.’ And, you know, as someone who had to sit out there and debate these issues every night, I could never sort of figure out why they were saying that, what they meant by that. And then I started to think about the underlying arguments they were making, the other statements they were making, and I realized that they weren’t trying to save conservatism, they were trying to liberalize it,” began Jennings.

“I mean, a lot of these people no longer vote for any Republican. A lot of people no longer are pro-life. A lot these people really no longer believe in any of the conservative stuff that we have all supposedly been fighting for the last 25 years. They let their personality conflicts, or problems with Donald Trump completely and totally change what they claimed to be fighting for,” he continued, adding, “I mean heck, look around. Nicolle Wallace, one of the lead anchors over on MSNBC, We relied upon her for communications advice in the Bush White House. And this is somebody who built their career supposedly communicating with the American people about George W. Bush’s conservative agenda. And now she is one of the most deranged Looney Tunes in American media.”

He continued:

But my question now is this. Did you ever believe any of it? You know, did you ever believe in it? Bush was a conservative guy. Did ever believe in any of it? You know, Tim Miller, this other Looney Tune. You know he was supposedly a Republican operative. Now, he is one of the most liberal people in our political affairs ecosystem. Did you ever believe any of it? And what is it about Donald Trump that made you change every single thing that you supposedly ever believed in? And I just-, I don’t understand how one person could break so many supposedly smart and experienced people. But you look around, all these people who were making this argument that in order to save Republicans or save conservatism, you had to vote for Kamala Harris. I mean, that is the craziest bunch of crap I have ever heard in my life. And so that was going on. And then you had all the liberals making their arguments, and then you had Harris, who was objectively one of the worst candidates in my lifetime for any high political office. And I just, you know, I realized, look we’re-, I’m not going to be sucked under by these silly people and their silly arguments. I’m fighting a larger battle here. And the larger battle is which of these people actually loves America. Which of these people is actually going to stand up for the West. And if Donald Trump does what I want him to do 95% of the time. And he loves America and he stands up for America. And Kamala Harris does what I want her to do 0% of the time. And we’re gonna spend our 250th anniversary apologizing to the rest of the world for America. This is an easy vote for me every day of the week. And so I was more than happy to vote for him for a third time. I was more than happy to make the case for him. I was more than happy to knock down these stupid arguments. And to this day, I still do not understand people who claim to be Republicans running around, having voted for Democrats in each of the last three elections, having advocated for Democrats to win the Senate, having advocated for Democrats the win the House, having advocated for pro-abortion policies, having advocated every liberal social crusade, and then have to have them look me in the eye and say, “You’re hurting conservatism by supporting Donald Trump,” F all the way off, that’s what I say.

