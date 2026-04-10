Trump Promises to Help Hungary Economically as Ally Orbán Faces Tough Re-election Battle

In a Friday Truth Social post, President Donald Trump said the United States is prepared to “invest” in Hungary’s economy in a glowing endorsement of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán — even as his own administration has backed significant cuts to domestic programs.

Trump wrote on Friday afternoon:

My Administration stands ready to use the full Economic Might of the United States to strengthen Hungary’s Economy, as we have done for our Great Allies in the past, if Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and the Hungarian People ever need it. We are excited to invest in the future Prosperity that will be generated by Orbán’s continued Leadership! President DONALD J. TRUMP

The pledge comes as Orbán — long seen as one of Trump’s closest ideological allies in Europe — faces a rare political test at home. The Hungarian leader, who has held power for more than a decade, is now confronting a newly energized Tisza party, led by former Orbán insider Péter Magyar.

Recent polling has shown Magyar’s Tisza party with a lead over Orbán’s ruling Fidesz party, though it remains unclear whether that advantage will translate into an electoral upset during the Sunday elections.

Notably, both a Thursday morning report from Newsweek and commentary from CNN’s Harry Enten note that Orbán’s chances of winning have dipped slightly in betting markets following a visit of support from Vice President JD Vance this week.

“To me, looks like there’s a real chance that Viktor Orbán goes down to defeat,” said Enten on Thursday. “JD Vance is not helping out an ally of his abroad.”

Trump’s promise of U.S. “investment” also stands in contrast to policy moves back home. His administration’s sweeping budget legislation — known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act — includes significant changes to federal programs, like imposing new eligibility requirements on Medicaid, tightening Affordable Care Act marketplace rules, and limiting access to certain federal student loans, among other provisions critics say could restrict access to care and financial aid.

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