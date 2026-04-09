Trump Goes on Wild Posting Bender After Melania’s Surprise Epstein Announcement

President Donald Trump went on a posting spree on Thursday after First Lady Melania Trump surprised everyone with an announcement about Jeffrey Epstein.

The first lady delivered remarks from the White House regarding Epstein, a former friend of her husband’s.

“I have never been friends with Epstein. Donald and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time, since overlapping in social circles is common in New York City and Palm Beach,” she said before denying any relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s friend who is currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking. “To be clear, I never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice, Maxwell.”

The first lady’s comments seemed to come out of nowhere, as the Epstein files have largely been out of the news cycle.

A few hours after Melania Trump’s comments, the president went on a Truth Social posting bender, beginning with a lengthy screed against MAGA influencers who have criticized his war in Iran. He singled out Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones, calling them “stupid people” and “NUT JOBS.”

Next, Trump lashed out at Iran, which is still restricting traffic in the Strait of Hormuz because Israel has not paused its offensive in southern Lebanon.

“There are reports that Iran is charging fees to tankers going through the Hormuz Strait — They better not be and, if they are, they better stop now!” he wrote.

The president followed that by slamming The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board for saying he took a “premature” victory lap after the ceasefire with Iran.

Trump followed this by giving an update on the reflecting pool on the National Mall.

Then came another warning to Iran.

The president then announced a nomination to the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals and, in another post, promoted a book by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY).

Subsequently, Trump reiterated his endorsement of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in the country’s election on Sunday.

Lastly, the president posted a video of a convenience store clerk being beaten to death with a hammer.

The alleged assailant is an immigrant from Haiti who overstayed his temporary protected status, which expired in 2024, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

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