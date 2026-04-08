Navy SEAL Who Killed Osama Bin Laden Says Trump Needs to Stop Making ‘Inappropriate’ Truth Social Posts: ‘Take a Deep Breath’

Former U.S. Navy SEAL Robert O’Neill, the man who took credit for killing terror leader Osama Bin Laden, urged President Donald Trump to “take a deep breath” and stop making “inappropriate” social media posts on Tuesday after Trump threatened to destroy the entire civilization of Iran.

Reacting on Piers Morgan Uncensored to the president’s recent threats against Iran – including his threat that “a whole civilization will die tonight” – O’Neill said:

I have to be honest, Piers, I went to Truth Social to see if they were actually posted. I didn’t think it was presidential, and I know that it’s very difficult to be around President Trump and tell him something you disagree with – I know the man, I’ve had dinner at the White House with him – but someone should step up on something like this. The optics are very important and you really can’t say you’re gonna wipe out an entire civilization. I mean, you’re already teetering on what rules the Geneva Convention has. If you’re hitting vital infrastructure for civilian survival, that’s against the Geneva Convention, you can’t do it. Now, if it’s dual purpose, which a lot of these people do, you know, that’s for a lot of the higher-ups to decide, but I don’t think it’s proper to get on social media and say you’re gonna wipe out an entire civilization like that.

The former Navy SEAL, who claimed he fired the fatal shot that took out Bin Laden during the famed 2011 raid, continued, “He’s angry, he’s mad at NATO, he’s mad at our so-called allies for not helping, and he’s yelling at his phone. You need to take a deep breath and realize you’re the commander-in-chief of the military, you’re the leader of the free world, the most powerful man in the free world. Some things just shouldn’t be said even if you want to.”

“Trust me, as someone on social media who the next day wakes up and says, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t have said that,’ you know, there is a time to type something up, or even handwrite a letter, put it in a drawer and forget about it,” O’Neill concluded. “If it doesn’t bother you in 24 hours, it shouldn’t be put out to the world. I just think as the top boss of the military, inappropriate.”

Watch above via Piers Morgan Uncensored.

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