FLASHBACK: Mike Johnson Warned Radio Host in 2020 of Angry Voters Taking to the Streets to ‘Resolve Their Disputes’

The latest candidate for Speaker of the House, Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA), is a known election denier who refused to certify the 2020 election of President Joe Biden. And back in 2020, Johnson appeared on a local radio show and actually warned of angry voters who would “want to resolve their disputes in the streets.”

Aaron Blake of The Washington Post tweeted part of the transcript of Johnson’s appearance on The Moon Griffon Show, which was recorded in November 2020 after former President Donald Trump lost the election but continued to challenge the results, including in Georgia. Johnson and host Moon Griffon discussed the ongoing legal disputes by the Trump team, which all ended up failing. Ironically, Griffon stated: “If at the end of the day, we lose, but we expose people, sending a lot of people to jail for many, many years, you could put a stop to it,” referring to the officials accepting the election results and dismissing Trump’s legal challenges.

Johnson referred to the alleged election fraud at the time as “evil,” and warned that those who felt that their votes were being disregarded or thrown out would act out:

…[T]hat’s why you cannot allow that kind of evil to flourish. And it is evil. I mean, look, the integrity of our election system in our constitutional republic is an essential foundation of making our system work. And when people lose their faith in those foundations and our institutions of government, then they just want to resolve their disputes in the streets.

Johnson promoted the appearance on his own Twitter/X account, and you can listen to the full interview on SoundCloud.