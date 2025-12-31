Fox News’ Mark Levin Warns That ‘Evil and Hatred’ Must Be Beat Back Before a ‘Red Line Is Crossed’

Fox News’ Mark Levin issued a call to action on Wednesday, warning that “evil and hatred” is on the march and must be beat back before a “red line is crossed.”

In a post on his radio show’s website, Levin praised longtime conservative commentator Victor Davis Hanson for denouncing “ Tucker Carlson, his former friend, and others who have grifted in antisemitism, Christian-bashing, and bigotry.”

“Like me and some others, Victor has discussed and written about the Islamist and neo-fascist threat facing both parties and our country and its spread throughout the world,” continued Levin. “We are not alone in our deep concern about what is happening. But I often wonder, why are there not many more voices, people who I know and have known for years, who’ve been outspoken about other threats to our nation, speaking out now? After all, the fundamentals of Western civilization and America’s founding are being directly and seriously threatened. ”

“The answer,” he suggested, “is that if you are a public or prominent figure, you will be subjected to a great deal of ridicule and libels for doing so. It will get personal fast. Your family, your career, and your character will be attacked.”

“So, I believe, many conclude why bother. The personal cost it too high. Better to leave it to others,” posited Levin. “BUT the fact is, if you actually believe in what you’ve said, argued, and promoted over the years, as a public figure, conservative activist, or virtuous citizen, then you cannot abandon those beliefs when expressing them is more important than ever. The time to do so is now, before a red line is crossed, making reversal daunting and much less likely. We have seen what happens when the evil and hatred being spread in a country devours the civil society and makes way for tyrannical regimes.”

He concluded:

When we celebrate our 250th anniversary as a country this coming year, what are we celebrating? We are celebrating the founding of the greatest, most noble, just, free, and benevolent societal and governing construct in human history, for which so many have fought and died to preserve and protect. We must not be the generation that rejects those who came before us and condemns those who follow us. We must not acquiesce to this and then later wonder what happened and how it happened. It will be too late. We are under attack, and we must come to grips with it. My deepest gratitude to those who are aware of what it is happening, are alarmed by it, and fear the rapid progress these anti-American forces have already made, and are doing something about it. They are speaking out and organizing against these evil and deadly forces. But we need to enlist many more of our fellow citizens to join us, just as the colonists mobilized during the original Tea Party revolt, in the most recent Tea Party movement, in the various civil rights movements, and on other critical occasions. That’s how critically important the situation is today. And I am certain, once roused, the American people will respond as we always have, and defeat this enemy — and enemy within that is supported by enemies outside our borders as well.

Levin’s plea come amidst his ongoing feuds with several other right-wing personalities, including Carlson, Megyn Kelly, and Jack Posobiec over various issues, including Israel and anti-Semitism.