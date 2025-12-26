Mark Levin Labels Megyn Kelly a ‘Woke Reich Psycho’ As Ex-Fox Colleagues Trade Fiery Insults

Fox News host Mark Levin and his former colleague turned popular podcaster, Megyn Kelly, traded fiery insults this week after Levin criticized Kelly’s recent sit-down with Pizzagate conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec.

The spat began earlier in the week with Levin roasting Posobiec over a smiling photo he took with highly controversial Fresh and Fit podcast host Myron Gaines, who was seen over the weekend hurling anti-Semitic insults at a pregnant Jewish woman outside of Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest. Levin slammed “Hack Jack” for his “low life pals.” Gaines, who has a long history of anti-Semitic and misogynistic comments, also wore a hoodie that appeared to mock the Holocaust in the photo he took with Posobiec.

“Here’s the lowlife Jack Posobiec pals around with,” Levin wrote on X. “This is why Hack Jack is widely condemned. NOT because of his faith. That’s HIS repulsive deflective propaganda. Hack Jack has a long record of Woke Reichism. He still hasn’t condemned his comrade. He is proud of being photographed with him. Of note, Megyn Kelly jumped in and came to their defense. But, then again, she is no better than her buddy Candace Owens. And now Hack Jack. These are very sinister grifters, folks.”

Levin also replied “crackpot” to another social media user who shared a pic of Posobiec holding up a rosary and added, “For the life of me, I cannot figure out how ANYONE falls for POSo’s schtick. He comes out on stage, with rosaries aloft, as if he was fending off Dracula. The guy is SUCH a phony and a chaos agent. He’s among the worst grifters in Trump’s orbit.”

Kelly appeared to reply to Levin’s post, writing, “Off to go pray the beautiful rosary @JackPosobiec gave me, like virtually all Christians do, which doesn’t make us “crackpots” no matter what some old, angry anti-Christian nut on weekend Fox says. (Never could get himself into the prime time. Sad!)”

Levin hit back writing, “I’ll address fully when I’m back on radio. It’s not possible to keep up with the Woke Reich psychos and groyper-bigots like Megyn Kelly on social media.”

Levin also took a swipe at Kelly’s past while sharing a jab from MAGA influencer Ian Miles Cheong. Cheong wrote on X, “Megyn Kelly was not a recent college grad when she promoted trans kids, she was late 40s and already had 3 kids. There is no forgiving that. She walked it back because conservatives won’t tolerate it and they are the only audience she can appeal to after NBC canned her show.”

Levin replied to Cheong’s post, “Megyn Kelly is all that and more.”

He continued posting into Friday, sharing an old clip of Kelly praising him in a conversation with Dan Bongino. In the clip, Kelly goes so far as to say she “always loved Mark Levin.” Levin captioned the clip, “Aww, thanks Meg. But I’ve standards. You don’t.”

