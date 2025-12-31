Trump Tells ‘Scumbag’ Governor and ‘Disgusting’ ‘RINO’ to ‘Rot in Hell’

President Donald Trump excoriated Colorado Governor Jared Polis and a Republican district attorney from the Centennial State on Wednesday, even going so far as to instruct them to “rot in hell.”

“God Bless Tina Peters, who is now, for two years out of nine, sitting in a Colorado Maximum Security Prison, at the age of 73, and sick, for the ‘crime’ of trying to stop the massive voter fraud that goes on in her State ( where people are leaving in record numbers!),” began Trump in a post on Truth Social. “Hard to wish her a Happy New Year, but to the Scumbag Governor, and the disgusting ‘Republican’ (RINO!) DA, who did this to her (nothing happens to the Dems and their phony Mail In Ballot System that makes it impossible for a Republican to win an otherwise very winnable State!), I wish them only the worst. May they rot in Hell. FREE TINA PETTERS!”

Peters, the former clerk for Colorado’s Mesa County, is serving nine years in prison for seven state-level charges pertaining to election interference back in 2020. Using her public capacity, Peters gave an associate of MyPillow CEO and Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Mike Lindell access to Mesa County election software. The counts against her include three of “attempting to influence a public servant” and one of criminal impersonation.

Earlier this month, Trump claimed to have pardoned Peters in another Truth Social post that read:

For years, Democrats ignored Violent and Vicious Crime of all shapes, sizes, colors, and types. Violent Criminals who should have been locked up were allowed to attack again. Democrats were also far too happy to let in the worst from the worst countries so they could rip off American Taxpayers. Democrats only think there is one crime – Not voting for them! Instead of protecting Americans and their Tax Dollars, Democrats chose instead to prosecute anyone they can find that wanted Safe and Secure Elections. Democrats have been relentless in their targeting of TINA PETERS, a Patriot who simply wanted to make sure that our Elections were Fair and Honest. Tina is sitting in a Colorado prison for the “crime” of demanding Honest Elections. Today I am granting Tina a full Pardon for her attempts to expose Voter Fraud in the Rigged 2020 Presidential Election!

Peters is unable to be pardoned by the president for state-level crimes.