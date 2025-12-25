Fox News host Mark Levin attacked MAGA influencer Jack Posobiec‘s “long Record of Woke Reichism” in their escalating social media war of words.

In response to a video of “Fresh and Fit” podcast host Myron Gaines hurling anti-Semitic insults at a Jewish woman outside of Turning Point USA, Levin took to X to condemn “Hack Jack” for his “low life pals.” Gaines and Posobiec were previously photographed chatting and laughing.

“Here’s the lowlife Jack Posobiec pals around with,” Levin wrote on X. “This is why Hack Jack is widely condemned. NOT because of his faith. That’s HIS repulsive deflective propaganda. Hack Jack has a long record of Woke Reichism. He still hasn’t condemned his comrade. He is proud of being photographed with him. Of note, Megyn Kelly jumped in and came to their defense. But, then again, she is no better than her buddy Candace Owens. And now Hack Jack. These are very sinister grifters, folks.”

The Levin-Posobiec feud began after Posobiec held up a rosary on stage at TPUSA while talking with Megyn Kelly — a move many have mocked as performative.

“For the life of me, I cannot figure out how anyone calls for POSo’s schtick,” one X post later shared by Levin read. “He came out on stage, with rosaries aloft, as if he was fending off Dracula. The guy is SUCH a phony and a chaos agent. He’s among the worst grifters in Trump’s orbit.”

Levin shared the post with his own comment: “Crackpot.”

The MAGA influencer fired back.

“We all know exactly how Mark would label someone if they attacked a Jewish speaker for wearing a kippah on stage,” he wrote on X. “Why does this same standard only apply in one direction?”

Kelly has since come to Posobiec’s defense.

“Off to go pray the beautiful rosary @JackPosobiec gave me, like virtually all Christians do, which doesn’t make us ‘crackpots’ no matter what some old, angry anti-Christian nut on. weekend Fox says,” she wrote in her post, adding, “(Never could get himself into the prime time. Sad!)”