Gold Medalist Hilary Knight Rips Trump at Presser Over Shot at Women’s Olympic Hockey Team USA — Room Cheers

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Olympic gold medal winner and Seattle Torrent forward Hilary Knight drew cheers at a press conference with her response to President Donald Trump’s remarks in a call to the men’s team.

Trump hosted the men’s team at the 2026 State of the Union address, but not before he offended many with a wisecrack as he extended the invitation during a locker room celebration.

“And we have to, I must tell you, we’re gonna have to bring the woman’s team,” Trump said, adding that if he didn’t, “I do believe I would probably be impeached.”

Knight was asked about the insult during a press conference for the Seattle Torrent gold medalists, and repeatedly drew cheers for a response celebrating Team USA and ripping Trump for detracting from their accomplishments:

ANDREW DESTIN: Andrew Destin with the Associated Press. Question for you, Hillary, but as everybody else wants to chime in. Obviously, you’re celebrating the magnificent accomplishments that you guys had over the Olympics, but you spoke about President Trump’s comments about inviting you guys to the White House. Don’t mean to detract from the celebration, but curious if you had any further comments, anything else you’d like to add about that. HILARY KNIGHT: No, I just thought the joke was distasteful and unfortunate. And I think, you know, just the way women are represented, it’s a great teaching point to really shine light on how women should be championed for their amazing feats. And now, I have to sort of sit, and anybody, has to sit in front of you and explain someone else’s behavior. It’s not my responsibility, so… (CHEERS). But what is is shifting the focus and shifting the narrative of this amazing accomplishment that we all did together. And granted the men’s and the women’s team did it together and that is super special. It’s never been done in our program’s history. It’s something we’re extremely proud about. But these women are amazing and whatever is going on should never outshine or minimize their work and our success on the world stage. This was the best American women’s hockey team, the best American team we’ve ever put together on a world stage when the lights have been the brightest ever. And so I think everybody felt that going through the tournament. And I want to celebrate. I want people to be remembered for that. I want the legacy of this team to be remember. And so that’s what I’m trying to shift the narrative on and really focus on championing what we’ve done and what we accomplished the last two and a half weeks together. (APPLAUSE)

Watch above via the Seattle Torrent.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!