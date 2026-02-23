Trump Jokes to Men’s Hockey Team That He’ll ‘Have To’ Invite Women’s Team to White House or He’ll Be ‘Impeached’

President Donald Trump joked to the U.S. men’s hockey team in a phone call moments after their Olympic victory that he was being forced to invite the women’s team that also won gold.

Earlier in the day, the men’s team took on Canada in the gold medal game, where the U.S. triumphed less than two minutes into overtime as Jack Hughes scored the game-winner.

Days earlier, the U.S. women’s team also beat Canada in an overtime thriller.

As Sunday’s celebrations continued into the locker room on Sunday, the men’s team was joined by FBI Director Kash Patel. At one point during all the partying, the director was able to get Trump on the phone to congratulate the team on the win. In a video posted online, the president cracked a joke about American goalie Connor Hellebuyck, who had a number of clutch saves at the end of the game to keep the score tied.

“And by the way, your goalie played not bad,” Trump said as the team laughed. “I have seen hockey goalies have slightly worse games than him.”

Trump then praised the team, saying they were “unbelievable” in Sunday’s win.

You can hear the genuine pride in Donald Trumps voice when he called the Team USA Hockey Team pic.twitter.com/ch6GbXShwh — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) February 23, 2026

Moments later, the president began formulating plans for celebrations back home. First, he invited the team to his State of the Union address on Tuesday evening. The players enthusiastically accepted the invite.

Then, the president said the team could join him at the White House, where he’ll present them with more medals. It was at that point that Trump lamented that he’d also have to invite the women’s team to the White House.

“And we have to, I must tell you, we’re gonna have to bring the woman’s team,” Trump said.

The players initially laughed at the remark, while one player off-screen shouted, “Two for two,” in reference to both teams winning gold.

“I do believe I would probably be impeached,” Trump said.

Patel then assured the president that he’d work out the logistics of getting the team to the White House sometime this week.

