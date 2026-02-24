President Donald Trump said during his State of the Union address Tuesday night that he plans to present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Connor Hellebuyck, the goaltender for the U.S. Olympic hockey team.

Trump made his announcement during his State of the Union address on Tuesday, lauding the team for their recent gold medal win at the Winter Olympics. After praising the men as a whole, Trump singled out Hellebuyck, claiming he asked the team to vote on whether their goaltender deserved the medal.

“But I have to say that, and I told them this, and we took a vote of the team. I said, ‘Anybody votes no, I’m not doing it.’ So they stood there, and they weren’t about to say no because I’ve never seen a goaltender play as well as goalie Connor Hellebuyck,” said Trump.

He continued:

Think of it– 46 shots on goal. And I asked him, “The one shot, the one where you put your stick in the back and it hit the neck of your stick and bounced off, you practice that or was that a little lucky?” He refused to answer that question, but I just want to tell you that the members of this great hockey squad will be very happy to hear, based on their vote and my vote– and in this case, my vote was more important– that I will soon be presenting Connor with our highest civilian honor, which we will be given and which has been given to many athletes over the years. But when I say many, not too many, like 12. It’s called the highest civilian honor in our country. The Presidential Medal of Freedom. Great athletes have gotten that very great, the best. And I thought he deserved it. And I did take a vote. Every single one of them. I said, “I’m not giving it if anybody goes no.” And every single one of them rapidly put up their hand. So I want to thank you all. What a special job you did. What special champions you are. Thank you very much.

Watch above via MS NOW.

