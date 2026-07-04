Good Morning America Anchors Reveal Details On Blockbuster Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding

Good Morning America anchors George Stephanopolous, Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan were aglow Saturday as they happily divulged details of Taylor Swift‘s Madison Square Garden wedding to Travis Kelce.

The trio all acknowledged having attended the event, which drew hordes of celebrities to New York City, shutdown streets and had the Internet agog.

After a report on ABC from GMA co-anchor Rhiannon Ally, who spoke of the intimacy of the World’s Most Famous Arena, noted how Swift was dripping in jewels from Cartier and that Stevie Nicks performed at the ceremony, the anchors quickly chimed in:

RHIANNON ALLY: And I was just there for the NBA finals, but we have heard that the Mecca would have been unrecognizable to sports fans. ABC’S ROBIN ROBERTS: And we can confirm that. We can confirm. [CROSSTALK] and we can confirm that yes Stevie Nicks did perform. But it was so, it really was — ABC’S GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: Intimate, wasn’t it, guys? As intimate as it could possibly be, given it was Madison Square Garden and really this garden inside the garden, it was just so beautiful and it’s hard to imagine that a place that big and a wedding with such stars could feel so personal and so intimate. ABC’S ROBIN ROBERTS: Because they had their neighbors, their high school friends. It was like any wedding that you would attend. ABC’S MICHAEL STRAHAN: It was their dream wedding and it was really what they made the congratulations to both of them. ABC’S ROBIN ROBERTS: Oh, and their vows. All right, they wrote their own vows? ABC’S GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: Little books? Yeah. RHIANNON ALLY: You would expect nothing less from Taylor Swift. That’s true. Thanks. ABC’S ROBIN ROBERTS: And on top of that, congratulations. Thank you for inviting us. ABC’S ROBIN ROBERTS: Yeah. Thank you. That was very kind. ABC’S MICHAEL STRAHAN: Really, really appreciate it.

Watch above via ABC.

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