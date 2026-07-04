Freedom 250 Crowd Roars as Trump Blurts ‘In America We Speak English!’ — Then Drops Assassination Tagline

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A Freedom 250 crowd roared as President Donald Trump declared, “In America we speak English” and dropped the defiant assassination-attempt-associated “Fight, fight, fight!” tagline

The president delivered the keynote address at a Mount Rushmore event celebrating the nation’s 250th year, or the American Semi-Quincentennial or the United States’ Quarter-Millentennial or the Bicentennial-and-a-Half — whichever you prefer.

In one chunk of the speech, Trump got a huge reaction from the crowd for his ode to speaking English, then weaved his Butler, PA slogan into his speech by telling them “We will always fight, fight, fight, and win, win, win!”:

Americans honor excellence. We admire boldness. We respect ambition. We are a nation of dreamers and believers, warriors and explorers, doers and fighters. In every human endeavor, Americans see an unfinished competition. What is strong can be made stronger. What is fast can be made faster. What is great can be made greater than ever before. And that’s what’s happening with America. Show us a mountain, and we’ll just climb it. Show us an ocean, and we’ll just cross it. Show us a problem, and we will just solve it. Show us a task the world calls impossible and Americans will get it done. Americans are strong and always ready to stand firm for a good cause. We treasure justice, fairness, family, honesty, and human dignity. Unlike societies based on class, clan, or tribe, we see every citizen as an individual equal under the law and equal under the eyes of the Lord. In America, we speak English because that is the language of our founding. For a thousand years, that has been the language of freedom. An American always wants peace and order, but we will never shrink from danger or threat. We will always fight, fight, fight, and win, win, win! We’ve got to do that.

Watch above via RSBN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!