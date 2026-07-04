It was a review he wasn’t meant to give.

AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron shared a lengthy, detailed account of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding on social media Friday night — before deleting the gushing description from X:

It was such a privilege to be THERE.

Having been in Taylor Swift’s orbit since AMC first took her Eras Tour to movie theatres globally in 2023, and with AMC’s headquarters ironically located in Kansas City home to the Chiefs, I saw early on that true romance was at hand.

Tonight, a new era in that romantic story commenced.

It did not look like Madison Square Garden.

Immediately upon entry, everything… floors, walls, ceilings… was draped in peach and white. Large blown up pictures of Taylor and Travis at each age, year by year from one year-old to late teenager-hood, were on display.

A small portion of MSG was cordoned off, devoid of any notion that a basketball or hockey game ever shared that space. Somehow magically, someone created an outdoor garden at a lush countryside retreat. Everything draped off this time in green and white. Real flowers and I think artificial trees welcomed fifteen rows of maybe 75 or so chairs. They say there were around one thousand attendees, but surprisingly, it all felt intimate and small. Everything was close.

After some relaxing and mellow romantic songs played to settle the house, a few violins and cello ushered in the wedding party. Headlined by handsome Travis in a white tux, and a jaw-dropping Taylor in a stunning white wedding dress with a long veiled train.

An officiant talked and sang and talked. He was warm and welcoming, funny and eloquent.

Then the vows. Long, entertaining, personal, charming, emotional, irreverent and endearing explorations by each as to how they met, why they want to be with each other for all eternity, the promises they made in joining their much-beloved two whole families (Kelce’s and Swift’s) as one, and committing to their new mutual life together.

What was clear above all else was simply this: their profound love. This is no small love. Each at the absolute pinnacle of their worlds. Each so obviously head over heels about having found their soulmate.

Rings exchanged. I now pronounce you husband and wife. A sweep you off your feet kiss.

Then the party, an even larger stage set of a “Secret Garden” that was just exquisite. With five-story-tall lit “trees.” Superb food and drink. An A-list audience to fete the young couple. And music, music, music.

This wedding was not inexpensive, but to their enormous credit, Taylor and Travis donated $26 MILLION DOLLARS this very weekend to broad-based charities sharing their joy by helping in a superstar way those who are truly in need.

I wish you all could have been there with me, to witness real, pure, true joy.

In a world that is troubled, with war and conflict, problems and polarization, tonight was a night where one story shined brightly — that love conquers all.

On Saturday, July 4, 2026 the United States reaches its 250th anniversary. It will be a glorious day too. But on Friday, July 3, 2026, the celebrating was all wedding.

Congrats to “Trav and Tay-tay.” Swifties everywhere and a perhaps larger-than-normal Chiefs Nation wishes that your happy day will continue without end.