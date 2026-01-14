Human remains found in Washington have been identified as those of Clarence Edwin “Ed” Asher, a former Oregon mayor who vanished in 2006.

Asher, the former mayor of Fossil, Oregon, was presumed by authorities to have drowned during a crabbing trip in September 2006, according to Oregon outlet KATU. He was 72 years old when he was declared dead.

Remains were found on a beach along the Washington coast shortly after Asher disappeared, but were named under “John Doe” after authorities were unable to identify them.

Last year, DNA was sent to Othram, a lab in Texas that specializes in cold cases, where the remains were finally identified.

The Coast Guard launched a search and rescue operation in 2006 following Asher’s disappearance at Tillamook Bay, on the coast of Oregon, but the search was suspended after just one day. At the time, Coast Guard members found Asher’s boat idling in the water with live crab onboard.

Asher’s wife, who died in 2018 at the age of 85, had told authorities her husband could not swim.

The former mayor worked as a lineman technician for the Fossil Telephone Company for nearly 50 years and volunteered as a fireman and ambulance driver, according to his obituary. He also opened a variety store at one point. At the time of his death, Asher had 21 grandchildren.

