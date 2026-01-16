Hunter Biden’s Baby Mama Calls for Him to Be ‘Incarcerated’ Over Child Support Deal

Lunden Roberts, the mother of Hunter Biden’s 7-year-old daughter Navy Roberts, is calling for the former first son to be “incarcerated,” alleging he has not met the requirements of a child support deal struck in 2023.

“Incarcerate him in the Independence County Detention Center as a civil penalty until he purges his contempt by complying with this court’s orders,” a motion from Roberts to an Arkansas judge reads, according to court documents reviewed by The New York Post.

Roberts originally filed a paternity suit in Arkansas in 2019 and won the case. In 2023, Hunter Biden settled a child support dispute with Roberts, agreeing to a monthly sum. He also agreed to turn over some of his paintings, with the proceeds of any sales going towards his daughter.

Former President Joe Biden recognized his granddaughter publicly for the first time as the agreement was made.

“Our son Hunter and Navy’s mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible going forward,” the president told People in a statement at the time.

Roberts reportedly claimed in her motion that Hunter Biden had connected with his daughter through a series of phone calls, but communication ended in 2024 after Roberts released her memoir, Out of the Shadows, in which she discussed her relationship with Hunter Biden and her paternity suit in the book. She claimed in her motion that there was nothing disparaging about Hunter Biden in the work. According to the motion, Hunter Biden now only responds to issues involving the child support agreement when “he has to do so.”

“I don’t want this to be a scandal. I never did,” she wrote about the original suit. “I’m rooting for Joe in this next election, and I’m not part of a conspiracy trying to bring down the Biden dynasty. It would just be nice if Hunter would tell the truth and give my daughter the father she deserves.”

Roberts claimed in the new motion that she reached out to Hunter Biden numerous times to speak with his daughter, but “the defendant, in classic, classless form, refuses to respond.” She also claimed he has not held up his part of the previous agreement in terms of picking out paintings for his daughter.

Roberts is seeking a modification to her child support agreement, claiming Hunter Biden’s expressed “remorse” over his daughter was a ploy to get her to agree to a lower child support amount. Their daughter is referred to as “MC1″ in the new motion” which also referenced Hunter Biden’s son with his current wife.

“MC1 has begun to realize that she does not have access to the same lifestyle as Mr. Biden’s other children, and that is not fair to MC1,” the motion reads. “It is axiomatic that no one can force Mr. Biden into being a good dad for MC1, but this court can make it so that MC1 has, at least, the same level of support as MC1’s younger half-brother.”