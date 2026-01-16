‘Let’s Go, C’Mon!’ Watch a Visibly-Bored Trump Grouse at Numerous Speakers to Hurry Up During Wild Panel

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Donald Trump was so eager to finish up a Friday meeting on health care policy that he repeatedly urged speakers to pick up the pace.

Trump was joined by members of his Cabinet for a roundtable discussion about health care in rural America. A little less than an hour into the talk, the president interjected to let everyone know they were running behind schedule.

“We’re gonna have to go very fast,” Trump said. “We’re gonna have to go very– we are way behind schedule and I have a couple of meetings that are very important. Nothing more important than this, but let’s go! Come on, Bob!”

Trump then handed it over to Rep. Rob Bresnahan (R-PA).

About five minutes later, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins had the floor. Before she began speaking, however, the president reminded her that they were short on time.

“One minute,” Trump told Rollins as he patted her on the back. In response, she insisted she’d only need 30 seconds.

Those weren’t the only instances of Trump showing he’d clearly had enough of the meeting. In a clip from a different feed posted by journalist Aaron Rupar, Trump could be seen leaning toward Rollins as Bresnahan spoke. The president then appeared to say something along the lines of, “We gotta finish this.”

an agitated and bored Trump looks to the person next to him and says, "We gotta finish this" pic.twitter.com/E9uHT2mjRV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 16, 2026

—