Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent repeatedly ducked the question of whether or not the U.S. is at war with Iran on Thursday, at one point saying, “I can ask” Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

The heated moment came as Rep. John Larson (D-CT) asked Bessent about the Iran conflict and its impact on gas prices as the Treasury chief faced the House Ways and Means Committee, his second Capitol Hill appearance this week.

After Larson and Bessent tussled over core inflation and gas prices, Larson repeatedly asked if America was at war.

“The conflict has been halted,” Bessent said, prompting laughter in the chamber.

Larson shot back, “The conflict has been halted? So we’re not at war? So our military is not involved? We’re not at war?”

Visibly agitated, Bessent said, “Again, if you would like for me to call the Secretary of War, I can ask. I am the Secretary of Treasury.”

As Larson continued to press Bessent, the treasury boss eventually admitted that the cost of oil and gas rose as a result of the “conflict” in Iran.

“The conflict?” an indignant Larson fired back. “So that’s what we call it? Our people go into battle, and lose their lives-”

At that point, Larson was cut off by Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (R-MO), who informed Larson that his time was up.

Read the exchange below:

REP. JOHN LARSON: Is this war responsible for any of this? TREASURY SECRETARY SCOTT BESSENT: Congressman, food at home is up 2.5 percent since President Trump took office- LARSON: Are we at war currently? BESSENT: -which is twice, which is up twice every year since the Biden administration LARSON” Are we at war currently? BESSENT: The conflict has been halted. [laughter] LARSON: The conflict has been halted? So we’re not at war? So our military is not involved? We’re not at war? BESSENT: Again, if you would like for me to call the secretary of War, I can ask. I am the secretary of Treasury. LARSON: So we’re not at war? How, in God’s name, if we can’t answer any questions at all — and I don’t know, maybe there were some special orders where we’re not allowed to ask these questions or not. We ought to make that clear. Are we at war or not? I’m asking as relation to the cost of going up for oil and gas. Has it risen because of the war? BESSENT: It did rise because of the conflict. Yes, sir. LARSON: The conflict? So that’s what we call it? Our people go in to battle, and lose their lives- REP. JASON SMITH: Mr. Larson, Time has expired.

Watch above via C-SPAN3.

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