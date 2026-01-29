Imposter Facing Charges After Trying to Break Luigi Mangione Out of Prison With a Pizza Cutter

A man has been arrested after reportedly posing as an FBI agent agent while trying to break Luigi Mangione out of his New York jail.

Mark Anderson, 36, was charged by authorities on Thursday over the alleged incident, according to multiple reports citing law enforcement sources familiar with the situation, including ABC News. Anderson allegedly showed up to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn and posed as a federal agent while claiming to have a court order for Mangione’s release. Anderson allegedly drove from Minnesota to New York to break Mangione out from behind bars.

Mangione is currently facing a murder charge over the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Mangione is next set to appear in court on Thursday. Anderson is reportedly arriving in court sometime on Thursday.

A criminal complaint obtained by ABC News did not name Mangione in the new attempted prison break, but sources told the outlet that Mangione was the intended prisoner Anderson was seeking to have released. According to the complaint, Anderson was armed with weapons in a bag, including a pizza cutter and barbecue fork (pictured below).

Anderson allegedly presented a driver’s license and some paperwork to prison officials, but obviously did not have the credentials he claimed to have had.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to both the state and federal charges he is currently facing. State prosecutors are looking for his trial to begin on July 1, roughly three months before his federal trial is set to begin. A September 8 date has been set to kick of jury selection, but whether the trial begins in October or January will depend on whether a judge rules to throw out the death penalty as Mangione’s defense has requested.

