Federal Government Careening Toward Shutdown After Eight Senate Republicans Team Up With Democrats to Kill Funding Bill

The federal government remains on the verge of another shutdown after the Senate blocked an appropriations bill that includes funding for the Department of Homeland Security.

In the wake of the death of Alex Pretti at the hands of Border Patrol agents in Minnesota, DHS funding has become a hot-button issue as the government attempts to avoid another shutdown. Democrats have called to reduce DHS funding, arguing that the money has funded abuses of power during ICE’s immigration operations. Days earlier, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) released a video confirming Senate Dems would not support the bill until ICE is “reined in and overhauled.”

In the wake of ICE’s abuses and the administration's recklessness, Senate Democrats will NOT pass the DHS budget until it is rewritten. I will vote no on any legislation that funds ICE until it is reined in and overhauled. pic.twitter.com/PQRSJUBkuM — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 27, 2026

At the end of Thursday’s Senate vote, it was revealed the bill was rejected by a count of 55-45. The bill requires 60 to pass through the Senate, meaning it needs a whopping 33% more votes.

Every Senate Democrat voted against the bill, and they were joined by eight Republicans. Those Republicans included Rick Scott (FL), Tommy Tuberville (AL), and Rand Paul (KY), among others.

The massive government funding package just failed badly in the Senate, 45-55. Needed 60. Zero Democrats voted for it. SEVEN Republicans opposed it: Budd

Johnson

Lee

Paul

Moody

Rick Scott

Tuberville (John Thune switched his vote to no for procedural reasons.) — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 29, 2026

As noted in a report The Hill, Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) also joined the Democrats as a late “no” vote. With that vote, he also “entered a motion to reconsider the package” to bring it back to the Senate floor at a later date.

The federal government needs to pass the bill by 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday to avoid another shutdown. The last one, which began in November 2025, severely compromised air travel and forced the Department of Transportation to cut flights.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

