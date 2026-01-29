‘You’ve Asked It Like Three Times!’ CNN Anchor Brawls With Ex-Trump ICE Director Over Tom Homan’s Takeover in Minneapolis

CNN’s Brianna Keilar brawled with Jonathan Fahey, former acting ICE director under President Donald Trump, over what’s expected to change in Minneapolis now that border czar Tom Homan has taken the helm in the city.

Homan replaced Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem as the administration’s primary point of contact in Minneapolis following the shooting deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, who were protesting the presence of federal agents in their city.

“We’re going to have more cooperation with the locals, more communication,” Fahey said. “The other thing that I think is changing is there’s not going to be as much direct interaction with the public, and hopefully we’re going to get support.”

“So, when Homan is actually emphasizing the prioritization of criminal aliens and public safety threats, he’s not actually emphasizing anything new. I just want to be clear. That’s your read on this. He’s not emphasizing anything new. He’s not — Let me finish my question,” Keilar said as she sparred with Fahey.

“You asked it, like, three times!” Fahey protested. “I mean, I’m trying to answer the question!”

Keilar continued, “Well, because he’s gone to Minneapolis, and he’s stressed a new prioritization on what people want to see, which is public safety threats. The poll numbers are pretty clear here.”

Keilar hit Fahey with the numbers showing Americans believe ICE is “too aggressive” in their deportation tactics.

“So, they are going to make it focused, tailored on the criminals, the people with deportation orders,” Fahey said. “And if there are collaterals…with them, they have a responsibility to deport them, it’s not an elective to enforce federal law for these agents.”

Fahey started to denounce Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), saying, “They don’t have authority to veto federal laws,” when Keilar attempted to step in.

“Let’s talk about what people — I want to — Let’s talk about what people want,” she said.

Fahey attempted to talk about the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020, when Keilar shot back, “I’d really like to talk about immigration!”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

