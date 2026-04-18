Iran Announces Its Own Blockade in the Strait of Hormuz — Less Than a Day After Declaring Waterway Back Open

Iran has announced it’s implementing its own blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, less than a day after the strait was declared open to tanker traffic.

CNN’s Fredricka Whitfield reported Saturday:

We’re continuing to follow the latest in Iran as the country reasserts what it calls strict control over the Strait of Hormuz. Moments ago, Iran’s military announced it will blockade the vital waterway starting this evening, writing, quote, “Approaching the Strait of Hormuz will be considered cooperation with the enemy and any offending vessel will be targeted,” end quote. That’s less than a day after Iran declared the strait was reopened. Two ships today have reported attacks while trying to pass through Iran, says the straits closure will continue until the U.S. blockade on Iranian ports is lifted.

On Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi wrote, “In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire.”

In addition, President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social, “Iran has agreed to never close the Strait of Hormuz again. It will no longer be used as a weapon against the World!”

But The Wall Street Journal reported later Friday, “Iran has told mediators it will continue to limit the number of ships allowed to cross the Strait of Hormuz and charge tolls for the remaining period of the cease-fire.”

“Only some commercial ships will be allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz on the condition of paying tolls,” said conservative Iranian lawmaker and member of the negotiating team, Mahmoud Nabavian.

On Saturday morning, minutes before Trump’s bill signing in the Oval Office, news broke that the Iranians had fired on an oil tanker trying to pass through the strait.

Trump kicked the press out of the Oval after a CBS News reporter tried to ask about “Iranian gunboats firing on two vessels.”

And MS NOW contributor Inzamam Rashid reported that the strait has been hit with “absolute chaos and complete disruption,” after Iran fired on multiple vessels.

Watch above via CNN.

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