CNN panelists couldn’t help but laugh listening to a defense of President Donald Trump and his shots at Pope Leo XIV amid their ongoing feud.

Joe Borelli, a Catholic and a former minority leader on the New York City Council, was the sole voice at the table on Saturday’s Table for Five on CNN defending Trump biting back at the pope over his criticism of the Iran war. Borelli argued that the pope has a right to comment on any public matter or policy he wants, but he added the pope should have included a condemnation of Iran and their civil rights abuses in his statement.

CNN political commentator S.E. Cupp defended the pope and argued that his actual statement was simply a general call for peace.

“He didn’t say God doesn’t bless U.S. Conflict or God doesn’ bless Iran. He said God doesn’t bless conflict. There is nothing more anodyne than what the Pope said about war and peace,” she said.

“St. Augustine has a just war theory, which war is just — this is Catholic tradition,” Borelli responded.

Journalist John Avlon could be seen chuckling Borelli continued and Washington Post global security analyst Josh Rogin told Borelli the “Iran war doesn’t apply to that.”

“Did the Pope cite established Catholic dogma on the just war theory?” Borelli asked.

“You’re questioning the pope citing [the Bible]?” a stunned Cupp asked.

“Yeah,” Borelli said. “I am actually. You’re allowed to do that.”

“Catholic dogma?!” Cupp asked as she broke out laughing.

“Well, look, and then so did [Vice President] J.D. Vance,” Avlon said, jumping in. “And look, I’m all about just war theory, but somehow I think the objection isn’t about misapplication of just war theory and more about criticizing a preemptive war.”

“God, if she does exist, I don’t think supports war in any form,” Rogin added.

Watch above via CNN.

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