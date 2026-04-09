Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu authorized direct negotiations with Lebanon after facing mounting pressure from President Donald Trump’s administration.

On Wednesday, Israel launched a renewed offensive against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon, which has been firing rockets into the north of the country.

The Israeli military said the airstrikes over Beirut hit 100 targets in less than 10 minutes, including the Hezbollah headquarters and command-and-control centers. Additionally, the Israeli Defense Forces confirmed that Ali Yusuf Harshi, the nephew and personal secretary to Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Naim Qassem, had been killed in the strikes.

Hezbollah violated a ceasefire on March 2 that had been in place since November 2024, resuming its attacks on Israel shortly after the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran.

As of Thursday afternoon, according to Lebanon’s health minister, the death toll from Wednesday’s strikes surpassed 200 people.

As confusion abounds regarding the exact terms of the U.S. ceasefire with Iran, Netanyahu and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt have both said a pause in fighting between Israel and Hezbollah was not part of its terms.

Iran, on the other hand, has called the strikes a ceasefire violation, and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf took to X to warn of “STRONG responses.”

“1- Lebanon and the entire Resistance Axis, as Iran’s allies, form an inseparable part of the ceasefire (Point 1, 10-point proposal),” he wrote. “2 – PM Shehbaz Sharif publicly and clearly stressed the Lebanon issue; there is no room for denial and backtracking. 3 – Ceasefire violations carry explicit costs and STRONG responses. Extinguish the fire immediately.”

In a phone call on Wednesday, Trump and White House envoy Steve Witkoff reportedly encouraged Netanyahu to scale back Israel’s strikes on Lebanon for the sake of preserving the negotiations with Iran.

While Netanyahu declared Israel would continue striking Hezbollah “with force, precision and determination” as early as Thursday morning, he pivoted within hours and announced that he had authorized “open direct negotiations with Lebanon as soon as possible.”

“The negotiations will focus on disarming Hezbollah and establishing peaceful relations between Israel and Lebanon,” he said in a statement.

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