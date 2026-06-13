Journalist Eddy Dove of ESPN Africa recoiled Saturday when buying several pricey food items at the New York New Jersey MetLife Stadium before the Brazil vs. Morocco World Cup match.

On a video posted to X by Nigerian journalist Osasu Obayiuwana, Dove went through his items as they were tallied up at the cash register.

“I’m with my colleague here, Ed Dove, of ESPN,” Obayiuwana said. “And he went to get himself some food before our game between Brazil and Morocco. And you can see what is on the tray: some tabouli salad, a bottle of water, a croissant, and a heat and eat meal, Chicken Francese. Ed, can you tell everybody how much this costs?”

“It cost north of $50,” Dove said. “I think it was $52.98. I was admittedly very hungry, but I didn’t ask the price before I purchased. I was a little bit embarrassed to get back in the queue and give it back, so, I went for it. I think the croissant does look quite delicious, though. It better be the best croissant I’ve eaten in my life!”

Any journo buying food at the @MetLifeStadium, during this @FIFAWorldCup, should be ready to be taken for a mug. @EddyDove of @ESPNAfrica just went to get a meal. I’ll leave him to tell you how much he paid for it… pic.twitter.com/j2I8F2uZfl — Osasu Obayiuwana (@osasuo) June 13, 2026

“But, come on, Ed!” Obayiuwana goaded him. “$53 for this! It’s daylight and nighttime robbery!”

“I would say, recommended retail price, maybe 13 Euros? Maybe 16?” Dove said.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s unbelievable!” Obayiuwana exclaimed.

“I am very hungry, though,” Dove said, with Obayiuwana inviting him to “enjoy your $53-and-some-cents meal!”

The food isn’t the only thing breaking records. Ticket prices for matches are said to be the most expensive in tournament history.

According to The Athletic, “Between October and April, FIFA hiked prices in at least one ticket category for 95 of the World Cup’s 104 matches; the average increase was 35 percent.

“By the end of the road, a Category 1 ticket to the final cost $10,990, up from $6,730 back in October. Group-stage prices ranged from $140 in Category 3 for less appealing games to $890 in Category 1 for Colombia vs. Portugal and nearly $3,000 for the World Cup opener between Mexico and South Africa.”

FIFA justified the prices as “a reflection of the North American market, where people regularly pay hundreds of dollars to attend sporting events,” and “a source of revenue that would ultimately be re-invested in the development of soccer globally.”

President Donald Trump was quoted telling a reporter, “I wouldn’t pay it either, to be honest with you.”

Watch the clip above via X.

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