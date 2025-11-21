‘Just Atrocious!’ CNN Data Guru Appalled by ‘The Worst 10-Day Period’ of Trump’s Second Term

CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten marveled Friday at President Donald Trump’s “atrocious” poll numbers that could point to disaster for Republicans in the 2026 midterm elections.

“I would say this is probably the worst 10-day period for the president in the polls his entire second term,” Enten exclaimed. “The numbers are just atrocious!”

Enten said the best of the November polls puts Trump “at 14 points underwater.”

“That’s the Marquette University Law School poll. Tied for the worst he’s ever had in that poll,” he remarked.

Enten continued, “Fox, 17 points under water. Marist, 17 points under water. The Reuters Ipsos poll, 22 points under water. And then, taking the cake, the AP-NORC poll, 26 points underwater. When your best poll has you still 14 points underwater, you know it’s truly bad, and it’s as bad as 26 points under water. We’re talking about an average well, well, well under water with the deep blue sea swimming with the fishes.”

Enten then dropped the boom with the poll numbers from independent voters.

“If you think this is bad, what is driving these horrific numbers for Donald Trump?” Enten said. “Well, why don’t we take a look at independents? Trump’s net approval rating with independents back in January, he was close to even. He was at minus four points. Not great, but not terrible.”

“Loo hoo hoo hoo!” Enten exclaimed. “Look at this number! Forty-three points under water with independents in the most recent average of these polls. When you have 43 points under water with independents, you know you’re doing terribly. You can’t win with this. If this holds for next year’s midterm election, wave ‘Adios, amigos, Goodbye, See you later,’ to that House Republican majority and that Senate Republican majority, very much in danger as well.”

Enten summed up, “Whatever he is doing with independents, it ain’t working. They despise him at this point!”

