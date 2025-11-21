Jen Psaki Hammers Trump Over ‘Absolutely Brutal Polls’ — Especially From Fox News

MS NOW host and former Biden White House press secretary Jen Psaki hammered President Donald Trump over “absolutely brutal polls” she says contributed to Trump lashing out and calling for a group of Democrats to be executed.

Trump has been fighting a battle over “affordability” since the Election Day bloodbath, insisting concerns over prices are a “con job,” and repeatedly claiming he’s already solved the issue. A new Fox News poll underscores just how poorly that message is resonating, with Trump getting clobbered on the economy.

On Thursday’s edition of MS NOW’s The Briefing with Jen Psaki, the host connected those polls to Trump’s outburst after a group of Democrats posted a video reminding servicemembers and intelligence officers, “You can refuse illegal orders.”

Psaki noted that Fox News polls “hit a little different” for Trump:

PSAKI: Okay, everyone, believe it or not, in this sort of hellscape of a week, it’s only Thursday, but we know enough already to say that this has been the worst week of Donald Trump’s second term. He suffered a humiliating defeat in his effort to stop congress from passing the bill to release the Epstein files, which he was forced to sign last night in a bit of a humiliating fashion. He didn’t have any press there, anything like that.

His various obsessive efforts to prosecute his political enemies are all completely falling apart one by one. They seem to be, some of them in truly hilarious ways. This is what Chris was referencing. And I’m going to dig more into that a little bit later in the hour.

And he has had to weather yet another round of absolutely brutal polls, including a new Fox News poll out just today. And guys, Fox News polls, they hit a little different in this White House. I mean, that Fox News poll out today showed voters disapprove of the job he’s doing as president by a 17-point margin. That’s the worst approval rating he’s had in that poll during his second term.

Voters also think Trump’s economic policies are hurting them more than helping them by a 31-point margin. Remember, this is the guy who ran on trying to help make people’s lives better.

And despite Trump’s repeated attempts to blame the bad economy on Joe Biden, voters say Trump is more responsible than his predecessor for the state of the economy by a 30-point margin. Every time we think these numbers can’t possibly get worse for him, they do.

And what does Donald Trump do when all this news is bad for him? When all anyone wants to talk about is his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and what exactly is in those files? When every headline and push alert shows him losing ground and losing support, including among some of his own supporters.

Well, for starters, he tries to silence his critics. He starts lashing out at journalists, calling them names, as he did with two female reporters this week, calling one of them “piggy.”

He renews his calls to take away broadcast licenses from news outlets he doesn’t like, as he did once again with ABC News this week. He even asked his billionaire buddies for help in silencing media he doesn’t like.

I mean, we just learned this week that the White House reportedly talked to billionaire Larry Ellison about taking over CNN and firing specific anchors, Trump doesn’t want to have anchoring roles anymore.

When none of that works, when all of his threats and all of his bowling fails to stop the onslaught of negative headlines, Trump kind of has one tactic that he always falls back on. He does something that is completely outrageous and beyond the pale in part to change the subject.