Kash Patel Ripped for Attending US Hockey Game After His Spox Raged at ‘False’ Reporting On His Olympics ‘Hang Out’

FBI Director Kash Patel didn’t even try to hide the fact that he flew to the Milan Winter Olympics on the taxpayers’ dime to watch U.S. Men’s Hockey take home the gold on Sunday — despite his spokesperson’s proclamation that the mere suggestion was “fake news.”

Patel posted photos of himself in the post-match locker room Sunday after U.S.A. defeated Canada in overtime by a score of 2-1.

Unity, Sacrifice, Attitude- what it takes to be the best in the world. These men live and breathe it. Now Team USA are gold medal champions, legends standing on the shoulders of giants. Thank you for representing the greatest country on earth, in the greatest game ever created.… pic.twitter.com/hBG987pxM2 — Kash Patel (@Kash_Patel) February 22, 2026

FBI Spokesman Ben Williamson spent days trashing reports by MS NOW’s Ken Dilanian and others who reported Patel would be attending the event.

“Your rag outlet wrote that [Patel] went to hang out at the Olympics on the taxpayer dime – even when provided information that your theory was false. When you’re ready to correct that let me know. Won’t hold my breath,” Williamson wrote.

Your rag outlet wrote that he went to hang out at the Olympics on the taxpayer dime – even when provided information that your theory was false. When you’re ready to correct that let me know. Won’t hold my breath. https://t.co/uLa0qoH99N — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) February 22, 2026

Dilanian retweeted Williamson and included a video of Patel celebrating in the locker room.

Plenty of critics piled on to accuse the FBI director of wasting taxpayer money when they felt Patel should have been solving crimes in the U.S. The FBI’s highest profile case currently is weeks-old disappearance of Today Show Host Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy.

Even Steve Baker, reporter for the pro-Trump outlet The Blaze called out Patel’s spokesman, writing, “Ummm…what was that you said, @_WilliamsonBen?”

Can someone explain to me why the FBI Director is partying in the locker room at the Olympics on the tax payer’s dime? pic.twitter.com/S4E8M3ZkWI — Travis Akers 🇺🇸 (@travisakers) February 22, 2026

How much taxpayer money was spent so Kash Patel could hang at the Olympics? https://t.co/gTv0IlJrZO — Paul McLeary (@paulmcleary) February 22, 2026

I'm a fucking youtuber and I work a stricter schedule than the head of the FBI. What the fuck is he doing?? https://t.co/WcGU0xVL22 — Secular Talk (KyleKulinskiShow@bsky.social) (@KyleKulinski) February 22, 2026

While Americans are facing rising costs. Trump, Kash Patel, and others are using our taxpayer dollars to fund their lavish lifestyle. pic.twitter.com/st0VPivFv4 — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) February 22, 2026

Forget seeing his girlfriend sing at a wrestling match, now FBI director Kash Patel took the FBI jet to party in Italy with the Olympic team! https://t.co/hvetF7eIgS — Will Sommer (@willsommer) February 22, 2026

Lying brazenly is what this administration does best. Just as Kash Patel used the FBI jet to go see his girlfriend sing the anthem at Penn State, he flew to Milan to hang out with Team USA hockey. When you're ready to correct, let us know, but we won't hold our breath. pic.twitter.com/qdw9xkp2tO — Robert Lusetich (@RobertLusetich) February 22, 2026

Ben Williamson, FBI AD of Public Affairs, is a flat out liar.@FBIDirectorKash went to Italy to hang out at the Olympics… and he accidentally got caught on Dylan Larkin's livestream from Team USA's locker room, His "meetings with law enforcements" were just a cover. https://t.co/NfBqvUYxW1 pic.twitter.com/3o3mssG0LN — Kyle Seraphin (@KyleSeraphin) February 22, 2026

Patel has previously come under fire for using the FBI’s private jet to attend a wrestling event, and to see his country singer girlfriend perform at State College, PA. Patel also provided her with government security.

When Fox News’s Laura Ingraham asked Patel about using the jet for his “personal joyrides,” he responded, “I’m entitled to a personal life just like my other agency counterparts with their partners. Do I support my girlfriend? Absolutely. And do I take trips with her? Absolutely.”

