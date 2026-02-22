Kash Patel Ripped for Attending US Hockey Game After His Spox Raged at ‘False’ Reporting On His Olympics ‘Hang Out’
FBI Director Kash Patel didn’t even try to hide the fact that he flew to the Milan Winter Olympics on the taxpayers’ dime to watch U.S. Men’s Hockey take home the gold on Sunday — despite his spokesperson’s proclamation that the mere suggestion was “fake news.”
Patel posted photos of himself in the post-match locker room Sunday after U.S.A. defeated Canada in overtime by a score of 2-1.
“Unity, Sacrifice, Attitude- what it takes to be the best in the world. These men live and breathe it. Now Team USA are gold medal champions, legends standing on the shoulders of giants. Thank you for representing the greatest country on earth, in the greatest game ever created,” Patel wrote.
FBI Spokesman Ben Williamson spent days trashing reports by MS NOW’s Ken Dilanian and others who reported Patel would be attending the event.
“Your rag outlet wrote that [Patel] went to hang out at the Olympics on the taxpayer dime – even when provided information that your theory was false. When you’re ready to correct that let me know. Won’t hold my breath,” Williamson wrote.
Dilanian retweeted Williamson and included a video of Patel celebrating in the locker room.
Plenty of critics piled on to accuse the FBI director of wasting taxpayer money when they felt Patel should have been solving crimes in the U.S. The FBI’s highest profile case currently is weeks-old disappearance of Today Show Host Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy.
Even Steve Baker, reporter for the pro-Trump outlet The Blaze called out Patel’s spokesman, writing, “Ummm…what was that you said, @_WilliamsonBen?”
Patel has previously come under fire for using the FBI’s private jet to attend a wrestling event, and to see his country singer girlfriend perform at State College, PA. Patel also provided her with government security.
When Fox News’s Laura Ingraham asked Patel about using the jet for his “personal joyrides,” he responded, “I’m entitled to a personal life just like my other agency counterparts with their partners. Do I support my girlfriend? Absolutely. And do I take trips with her? Absolutely.”
