President Donald Trump condemned Israel’s strike on Beirut ahead of a peace deal with Iran which he insists is “so close.”

In a post to Truth Social Sunday morning, the president condemned the Israel strike on a Hezbollah target on the outskirts of Beirut — which was a response to Hezbollah launching drones toward Galilee.

“This morning’s attack on Beirut should not have happened, particularly on a special day when we are so close to a Peace Deal with Iran,” Trump said. “Israel has the right to defend itself against threats, but the attack it was responding to was very small and meaningless, nobody was hurt, injured, or killed, and should not disrupt this important process. We are very close to a Deal that will bring peace to the region, including to Lebanon, and all sides should stand down. There should be no more attacks by Israel anywhere in Lebanon, but there should also be no more attacks by any other party, including Hezbollah, against Israel. This could be the beginning of a long and beautiful peace — Let’s not blow it!”

The New York Times‘ Jonathan Swan reported the White House remains “cautiously hopeful” a deal will be signed on Sunday despite the strikes.

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