Hakeem Jeffries Leaves Door Open When Asked By NBC’s Welker About a Potential Trump Impeachment: We Haven’t ‘Ruled Anything Out’

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) left the door open when asked by NBC News’s Kristen Welker if Democrats planned to impeach President Donald Trump if they win the majority in the midterms.

“This time around, because of our over-performance in 2024, with candidates who are focused on the economy, we only need to flip a handful of seats,” Jeffries said about the Democrats’ strategy. “And we will with a focus on driving down the high cost of living, fixing our broken health care system, getting ICE under control, ending this reckless and costly war of choice in the Middle East, and cleaning up corruption.”

Welker read a quote from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who claimed the country is “past the threshold” for impeaching Trump.

“Do you agree if Democrats take back the House, will you move to impeach President Trump?” Welker asked Jeffries.

“We haven’t ruled anything in or ruled anything out in terms of of accountability,” Jeffries said, continuing:

What we have said is that our focus is going to be to make life more affordable for the American people. We have to drive down the high cost of living. We have to restore the American dream, which a lot of people understandably have concluded is broken right now. When you work hard and play by the rules in this country, we believe the they should live an affordable life, a comfortable life, and a good life. That means a good paying job, good housing, good health care, a good education for your children, and when it’s all said and done, a good retirement. That’s what brings Democrats together in the House, in the Senate, governors all across the country. And that’s what we’ll focus on when the American people give us an opportunity to govern on their behalf in the majority.

Watch the clip above via NBC News’s Meet The Press.

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