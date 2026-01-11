Liberal Guest On Fox News Calls Out ‘The Regime That is Shooting People in the Face’

Corbin Trent, former communications director for Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), contrasted the Trump administration’s abhorrence to the violence against protesters in Iran with the recent ICE-involved shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis.

President Donald Trump promised earlier this month to intervene in Iran if the regime “violently kills peaceful protestors” demonstrating against the repressive right-wing Islamic regime.

“We look at the protesters in Iran, and they are patriots; they are people who are trying to overthrow a repressive regime,” Trent said. “Here, if you have protesters, they should be shot in the face, and anybody that does should have absolute immunity.”

Trent added, “So, what’s funny to me is, when is violence, when is protest, when is this all acceptable?”

Fox News Live anchor Rich Edson questioned why Americans weren’t taking to the streets to voice their opposition against Iran’s violent treatment of protesters there, just as pro-Palestinian Americans took to the streets of New York City.

“But isn’t that the same? Where’s the protest against the regime that’s killing people in the street right now? I don’t see anybody at Colombia —” Edson began, before Trent answered, “Well, they’re doing those today and it’s called the ICE protests.”

“But, they talk about Iran at the ICE protests?” a seemingly-confused Edson asked.

“No, I think talking about the regime that’s shooting people in the face,” Trent said. “I mean, I think it’s a very American idea to not want police forces to be able to shoot Americans indiscriminately. And the idea that JD Vance says they should have absolute immunity? I thought this guy was a hillbilly. He had a book, Hillbilly Elegy. And I can tell ya, hillbilly values, at least where I’m from in Appalachia, are that the government ought not to be able to have absolute immunity when they shoot you in the face.”

“But, maybe we came from a different Appalachia,” Trent said.

