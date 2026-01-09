Pro-Palestinian Protestors Chant ‘We Support Hamas’ In Queens — NY Gov Calls ‘Disgusting’

New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) condemned pro-Palestinian protesters on Friday who were filmed the night before in Queens chanting, “Say it loud, say it clear, we support Hamas here.”

Hochul shared a clip from the protest, which was tightly controlled by the NYPD. She captioned the video, “Hamas is a terrorist organization that calls for the genocide of Jews. No matter your political beliefs, this type of rhetoric is disgusting, it’s dangerous, and it has no place in New York.”

pic.twitter.com/Uz74y6uHBB — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) January 9, 2026

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) was among other top NYC leaders who condemned the protest. Torres put out a statement saying, “Activists protested outside a synagogue, chanting, ‘Say it loud, say it clear, we support Hamas here.’ Whatever the amnesia surrounding 10/7, the truth must never be forgotten: Hamas murdered, maimed, mutilated, raped, and tortured thousands of innocent Israelis. It is—and has always been—a barbaric oppressor of its own people.”

“Support for Hamas is not an expression of empathy for Palestinians; it is an expression of antipathy toward Jews and Israelis. Hate has no place in NYC,” he added.

The Times of Israel reported on the protest and noted that NYPD had kept “protesters apart from neighborhood residents” and blocked off the entrance to a nearby synagogue. The protest was organized by the Pal-Awda activist group to target an event selling real estate in at the Young Israel synagogue in the Kew Gardens Hills neighborhood of Queens.

The protesters were also heard chanting slogans like, “Shut the f*ck up Zionists, Israel does not exist,” “Death to the IDF,” “Intifada people’s war,” and “Zionism will fall.” Counter protesters gathered and shouted slogans back from across the street, including chanting “USA.”

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) had not commented on the protest as of Friday morning.