Lindsey Graham Takes Pro-Trump Troll to Next Level in Call for Third Term

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) took his trolling act to the next level on Tuesday night by calling for a third term for President Donald Trump after he delivered a speech before a joint session of Congress.

The president gave a triumphant, bombastic address on Tuesday that Fox News’ Brit Hume characterized as “the most partisan speech I’ve ever heard a president give in this kind of setting.” Republicans delighted in it, while Democrats protested and booed.

Count Graham among the delighted.

In a series of tweets, the senior senator from South Carolina showered Trump’ with praise.

In one post, Graham called Trump’s speech “a liberal Democrat’s worst nightmare… But common sense for most.” In others, he hammered his Democratic colleagues for their “shameful and disrespectful” reaction to his recognition of Laken Riley, as well as for walking out while Trump was still speaking.

“Nothing new here,” commented Graham. “Democrats abandoning their post and walking away.”

He concluded the night by offering his “take” on the evening, which he deemed “Inspiring, funny, compelling and the Democrats’ worst nightmare,” before adding, “Trump 2028!”

My take on President @realDonaldTrump’s address tonight: Inspiring, funny, compelling and the Democrats’ worst nightmare. Trump 2028! — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 5, 2025

Graham has come a long way over the past decade. The longtime legislator was a vehement critic of Trump’s when the two ran against each other for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination.

“You know how you make America great again? Tell Donald Trump to go to hell,” said Graham in 2015. “He’s a race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot. He doesn’t represent my party. He doesn’t represents the values that the men and women who wear the uniform are fighting for. … He’s the ISIL man of the year.”