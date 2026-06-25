MAGA Pundit Claims RFK Jr. is Working to Get ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ Classified as a ‘Diagnosable Mental Illness’

A MAGA pundit claimed on Todd Starnes Show podcast recently that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was working to get “Trump Derangement Syndrome” classified as “a diagnosable mental illness.”

“TDS” is a derogatory term used by MAGA and President Donald Trump to label anyone who criticizes him as irrational or obsessed with the president’s demise.

Mary Walter, a right-wing broadcaster, told Starnes on his latest episode, “So, I had another woman, Dr. Carole Lieberman on, she’s the ‘terrorist therapist,’ and she has a show, Dr. Carole’s Couch on VoiceAmerica.com, but she’s hilarious,” Walter said. “But she’s actually helping with classifying TDS as an official, diagnosable disease. HHS Secretary Kennedy is working on doing this to make it a diagnosable mental illness.” The bonkers exchange was flagged online by watchdog group Right Wing Watch on Thursday.

Right-wing commentator Mary Walter claims that DHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. is working to get the government to recognize "Trump Derangement Syndrome" as "a diagnosable mental illness": "It's all very scientific." https://t.co/cBhq5iuisv https://t.co/Gao8klHNdw pic.twitter.com/o8KKVx82W6 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) June 25, 2026

Walter continued:

Because, look at this: these people are mentally ill! This is just — and what’s going to happen when Trump’s gone? They’re just going to sit around and wait for him to die, and then when he dies, they’re all gonna go, you know? I don’t — what are they gonna do? What do we do with these people? I mean, can we fill up some empty malls in Jersey with them instead of insane asylums? Get a little mental hospital going on, and we just fill up the old Claire’s and the old Bed, Bath & Beyond, and we put beds in there, and we house people who are infected with the woke mind virus.

“Mary, I love this idea because these people — they need to be in some sort of, I don’t know, in some sort of a hospital, some sort of a home,” Starnes said.

“Yes!” Walter exclaimed.

“These people, they need professional help, is what they need,” Starnes said.

“Yes, 100%. Exactly,” Walter said. “But that’s what Secretary Kennedy is trying to do. They’re looking into doing this, and this woman actually helped form the three levels of TDS, and what the signs and symptoms are, like, what constitutes — and it’s all very scientific, like we joke about it, but it’s really scientific. It’s fascinating.”

Watch the clip above via Right Wing Watch on X.

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