LindellTV White House reporter Cara Castronuova straight-up asked Trump Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services head Dr. Mehmet Oz if he had any “medical advice” for sufferers of “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Oz — who is among the more effusive members of President Donald Trump’s uber-effusive cabinet — conducted a White House press briefing on Tuesday as the latest Trump official to fill in for White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

When Oz announced he was only taking one more question, Castronuova weighed in with her TDS doozy — and a couple of other reporters bulldozed their way in after her.

Dr. Oz responded by referring to opponents of President Trump as “stupid”:

DR. MEHMET OZ: Let me leave you with that. We have one last question, but I do want to… LINDELLTV WHITE HOUSE REPORTER CARA CASTRONUOVA: Do you have any medical advice for the Americans out there that are suffering from a very serious ailment called Trump Derangement Syndrome? DR. MEHMET OZ: I am concerned about folks who have focused their entire life energy on dislike of the president. It’s disheartening to see people lost in that way but you know it’s it’s–. LINDELLTV WHITE HOUSE REPORTER CARA CASTRONUOVA: Any medical advice? DR. MEHMET OZ: Treating stupid is really hard and then it becomes a real problem and these folks are off. Now GLP-Ones– REPORTER: (INAUDIBLE) DR. MEHMET OZ: Let me just answer for you because I’m out of time and I… REPORTER: Very quick one, are America getting real deal medication brand name like Wegovy, Ozempic, or it will be generic on Trump Rx at $50 monthly rate? DR. MEHMET OZ: The Trump Rx product is the real deal, the true API, the best, the pharmaceutical product that’s made by the two major providers right now, which are Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly. There are other companies coming into the space. We have these products that are given by these companies as part of this deal, so we’d like to use the real product to be able to satisfy the needs of the American consumer.

Watch above via The White House.

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