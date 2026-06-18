Mediaite is Hiring for a New Writer/On-Camera Talent

Mediaite is the pulse of the modern news cycle and we’re looking for a rare hybrid: a sharp writer who can also cover breaking news on camera. Maybe even someone who breaks a story in text and then faces the lens to tell the world why it matters.

This role moves at the speed of news. You’ll write and cover breaking news on camera often the same day.

What you’ll do

– Write fast, accurate articles across politics, media, entertainment, and sports — breaking news, analysis, and opinion — while maintaining strong editorial standards.

– Jump in and cover breaking news on Mediaite YouTube.

– Turn your stories into short-form and long-form video for YouTube, TikTok, and Reels, on camera, with your own voice and point of view.

– Identify what’s bubbling before it breaks, in the conservative and liberal media worlds alike, and move on it before anyone else.

– Dig through podcasts, streams, and long-form content to find the moment that will grab headlines. The throwaway comment at the 1:30 mark that everyone else missed.

– Shoot and produce your own content, we’ll support post-production and publishing, but you own the story from idea to camera.

– Cover both sides of the aisle. Unique perspective is essential.

What we’re looking for

– Proven writing or editing experience in a fast-paced news environment. You know what a Mediaite story looks like and you’ve read enough of them to know what we don’t publish.

– 1+ years of on-camera or social-first video experience, personal or professional. A strong, watch-worthy presence matters more than a polished reel.

– Deep familiarity with the news ecosystem: the pundits, the networks, the columnists, the podcasters, and the social accounts that shape what the country is talking about.

– An instinct for what the next generation of news consumers actually wants to watch.

– The ability to handle six things at once and make sound decisions under pressure.

– Willingness to work some evening and weekend hours.

To apply

Email jobs@mediaite.com with:

– A resume.

– Links to at least 3 articles you’ve written or edited.

– 3 story headlines you’d pitch for Mediaite based on today’s news, written the day you apply.

– A link to at least one video you’ve made.

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