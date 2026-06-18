President Donald Trump kicked off his Thursday morning by lashing out at critics of his 14-point deal with Iran, calling them “fools.”

On Truth Social, Trump bragged about stock market gains this week and average gas prices falling slightly since the announcement of the memorandum of understanding (MOU), which can be read here. The deal has found critics on both sides of the political aisle, with some arguing that the deal is not tough enough on Iran. Others have also red-flagged framework in the deal that would set up a $300 billion reconstruction fund, as well as sanctions being lifted on Iran.

Trump dismissed these critics as “either jealous, bad people, or stupid.”

“These fools, who think I haven’t been tough enough on Iran, when the Stock Market Just Hit A RECORD HIGH, and Oil prices are ‘tumbling’ down, are either jealous, bad people, or stupid. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!! President DJT,” the president wrote.

Trump spoke about the MOU during a press conference at the G7 summit on Wednesday, where he also pointed to the stock market.

“So the one thing I didn’t want to see is — I didn’t want to see economic catastrophe. If you kept this going, that could have happened. But all I know is, every time we talked about the possibility of peace, the stock market shot up like a rocket ship. It never went down. They didn’t like it — the people. You know, the stock market is more brilliant than anybody there is,” he said.

Trump formally signed a memorandum of understanding while in Versailles, France, that includes ending a Navy blockade, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and more.

The president has warned that if Iran does not follow through on the deal, then he’ll go right back to “bombing” them.

“If I don’t like it, if they don’t behave, we’ll go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their head. OK? Because they’ve misbehaved for 47 years,” he said.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!