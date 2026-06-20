Trump Blurts Crack-of-Morning Rant Boasting ‘How Well We Have Done’ in Widely-Mocked Iran Deal — Rages at Obama

President Donald Trump was up early to post a rant bragging about his Iran deal and raging at “Dumocrats” like former President Barack Obama.

Ever since Trump signed the Iran memorandum of understanding at the Palace of Versailles, the 14-point plan has been met with derision from across the political and ideological spectrum.

Many have compared it unfavorably to the deal Obama struck with Iran, which Trump tore up.

But that hasn’t stopped Trump from extolling the deal. In an interview with Axios, Trump made the stunning claim that the deal “really probably is unconditional surrender” for Iran.

And in a post Saturday morning, hours after choppering to Camp David for the weekend, the president woke up with an embittered screed praising his deal and deriding his predecessors:

Radical Left fools and Dumocrats realize how well we have done in our War against Iran, with their Country being completely defeated militarily. Obuma just kept giving them $Billions in cash, and never used our then depleted military for what should have been done to reign in the World’s number one sponsor of terror, Iran. They had ZERO respect for him. They thought he was, like Sleepy Joe Biden, a weak and ineffective leader, and on this they were 100% correct. Iran got away with ”murder” for 47 years, until I came along. Then it all changed. AMERICA IS BACK!!! President DJT

The deal has been mocked by Democrats and Republicans alike, including some of the president’s closest media allies. Even NewsNation host and self-described “big fan” of Trump Batya Ungar-Sargon has been burying the deal every chance she gets, which earned her a vicious attack from the White House.

“The only humiliation here is Batya desperately begging for an additional brain cell because her failing TV is show is even more irrelevant than the likes of Kaitlan Collins and Fake Tapper. Only a moron of her caliber could still doubt President Trump’s leadership,” Trump’s comms shop wrote.

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