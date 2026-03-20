MS NOW’s Stephanie Ruhle Says Trump Phone Call Revealed He Has ‘More Trust in Putin’ Than European Allies

MS NOW’s Stephanie Ruhle reported Friday that her 15-minute phone call with President Donald Trump revealed he has more trust in Russian President Vladimir Putin than in European allies.

Ruhle appeared on Ana Cabrera Reports via Facetime on Friday after getting stuck at an airport due to the TSA delays.

“We started, of course, talking about Iran,” Ruhle said of her call with Trump. “He said that we could leave the war right now. We could walk away tomorrow because we have just decimated most of the country and their power. But he said the regime would rebuild. It would take them about 10 years, but that’s not an acceptable situation, which is why he thinks we should stay.”

Ruhle said Trump then slammed the United States’s European allies for failing to come to the rescue in the Strait of Hormuz.

“We talked all about our European NATO allies, and he continued to crush them,” Ruhle said.

“He said, ‘Absolutely none of our allies in NATO have helped with support as it relates to the war.’ He said, ‘We don’t need their help, but they’ve proven themselves to be a paper tiger. He also posted that on Truth Social, i.e., ‘Without the united States, NATO is nothing.’ And he said before he came to office, the United States — you’ve heard this from him before — paid 100%. ‘Now NATO allies are paying more, but they’ve done nothing,'” Ruhle said.

She continued:

I asked about Ukraine helping, and Ukraine supporting, and he said, “They’ve done nothing. Anything [Volodymyr] Zelensky has said as far as what Ukraine has done to help us, he’s just doing for political and PR purposes. They’ve done nothing.” He says Zelensky is very difficult to deal with. He says Zelensky is more difficult to deal with than Putin is. And he said Putin has also shown that he’s not afraid of Europe at this point or our European allies…I would clearly say that he expressed more trust in Putin than he does any of our European allies.

Ruhle said she also asked about Trump’s recent comments on “taking” Cuba.

“He was sort of vague, but he said, ‘Just you watch,'” Ruhle said. “And he promised sort of changes, but he did not give any details.”

Watch the clip above via MS NOW.

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