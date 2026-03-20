‘108-Point Swing!’ CNN Data Guru Stunned by John Fetterman’s Total Collapse Among Democrats

CNN’s Harry Enten highlighted Senator John Fetterman’s (D-PA) staggering polling collapse among Pennsylvania Democrats on Friday morning.

“John Fetterman is doing as well with Pennsylvania Democrats as the New York Giants are as liked in the state of Pennsylvania, or the commonwealth of Pennsylvania. I mean, just look at this. Among Pennsylvania Democrats and that approval of Fetterman, back in 2023, he was a Democrat liberal darling. He was at plus 68 points. Look at how low he has fallen down to negative 40 points! He’s down there with the Titanic among Democrats in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania!” marveled Enten at the outset of a segment with anchor John Berman. “And you know, to put a comparison point on it, you know we always talk about how Chuck Schumer is not well-liked by the Democratic base nationwide. Chuck Schumer has a net popularity rating of about minus two points. He is 38 points more popular than John Fetterman is with Pennsylvania Democrats. And I was also looking at Kyrsten Sinema, who of course ended up leaving the Democratic Party in Arizona. She was considerably more popular just before she shifted over than John Fetterman is at minus 40 points.”

“Is this a 108-point swing?” inquired Berman.

“This is a 108-point swing!” confirmed Enten.

Enten went on to compare Fetterman’s approval rating unfavorably to incumbent senators who have lost primaries in the past.

“There is basically no doubt in my mind that if Fetterman decides to run for reelection as a Democrat, he will face a primary challenge and it will be a very competitive one,” mused Enten.

“So, Fetterman says that Democrats are suffering from what he calls Trump Derangement Syndrome. Is that a compelling argument to make among the voters there?” asked Berman.

“No, no! I mean, that is the last thing that Democrats want to hear. I mean, look at this, lowest approval among Dems at this point in term two. Donald Trump has just a four-point, four-point approval rating. George W. Bush was not well-liked, was at 10%. Richard Nixon was at 11%. Donald Trump is the lowest of the low on this point,” replied Enten. The bottom line is this, John Fetterman, when you look, when you look at his net popularity rating at minus 40 points, he’s on a completely other planet from Chuck Schumer, who is also unpopular, and he’s on a different galaxy entirely from other incumbents who actually lost reelection, far less popular than them.”

Watch above via CNN.

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