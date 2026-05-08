Scandal Rocks Ohio GOP as Congressman Attacks Senator Whose Daughter Has Accused Him of Domestic Abuse

The Ohio Republican Party is at the center of a shocking scandal stemming from Rep. Max Miller’s (R-OH) divorce from Emily Moreno, the daughter of Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH). The couple grabbed headlines this week as allegations of domestic abuse against Miller garnered renewed attention. Emily Moreno accused her ex-husband of burning her with hot water and inflicting other physical abuse over the past several years, including after their divorce in 2024.

Miller, who was previously accused of physical abuse by ex-girlfriend and former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham, vehemently denied the allegations on Thursday in a series of X posts in response to a Daily Mail story.

The Daily Mail published an article on Thursday titled, “Chilling photos expose Trump-backed congressman’s ‘abuse’… as senator’s daughter reveals scalding water attack and humiliating apology letter.”

Miller hit back at the report on X, writing, “Once again, the media refuses to tell the truth. Let me be clear. The recent article by the @dailymail is nothing but lies. My team gave you everything you needed to refute these claims, but instead, @nieto_phillip and the @Daily_MailUS are stenographers for someone who truly needs help.”

The Mail reported that Moreno’s “claims trace back to June 9, 2024, when tensions between the couple first erupted. During an argument inside their Ohio home about their marriage and custody of their daughter, the Congressman allegedly hurled a pot of boiling water at Emily.” The report added:

Multiple sources with direct knowledge of the incident say some of the water struck Emily’s chest, with their daughter looking on. Emily documented her injuries the same day in a photo that appears to show redness across her upper chest.

The latest accusation of abuse stems from a February 1st encounter following Emily Moreno picking up their two-year-old daughter from Miller’s home. Moreno alleges an argument ensued, and Miller allegedly hit and grabbed Moreno in front of their child, leaving bruising and other marks on her body. Moreno documented the aftermath of the alleged abuse in photos, which the Mail ran in their article.

In his reply to the article, Miller shared several video and audio files, including a video he claims is of the front of his house following the alleged February 1st incident, in which Moreno and the child appear to be leaving amicably.

Miller shared an audio file as well, writing, “Here is a recording from 2024. In it, @MsEmilyMoreno admits 1. Everything alleged by Stephanie Grisham was fabricated and 2. I have never done anything to harm her. Please note, this is after the alleged ‘Boiling Water’ incident. @nieto_phillip You had this audio. Why didn’t you post it?”

In a subsequent post, Miller attacked Sen. Moreno, writing, “It is unfortunate that @berniemoreno continues to fund and enable his daughter’s malicious campaign to ruin my life despite his knowledge of her mental health issues. Bernie, this must be distracting from your job. These antics harm your own grandchild. Anytime you want to put a stop to this, you can. ”

The stunning allegations of abuse and Miller’s very public response and attacks on his ex-wife and her father quickly raised eyebrows across the media and political world.

Moreno’s lawyer hit back at Miller’s denial in a statement to the Daily Mail that read, “The photographic evidence speaks for itself. These images, combined with the documented history in court filings, directly contradict years of Mr. Miller’s denial. Any claim that Ms. Moreno fabricated these allegations collapses in the face of contemporaneous physical evidence.”

“It is unfortunate that these matters have become public when Ms. Moreno has made every effort to keep them private and out of court for the sake of their daughter,” Moreno’s attorney added. “But the ongoing pattern of behavior, coupled with the continued denials, has made silence no longer possible.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!