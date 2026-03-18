ONE SHEET: Betting Markets Threaten Journalists, Big DC Media Bet, CBS Ratings Dip

The Big Picture

The newsletter class woke up Tuesday to a story that cut close to home: a journalist receiving death threats from gamblers demanding he change his reporting so they could win a bet. The implications — for press freedom, for prediction markets, and for the news outlets that have partnered with those platforms — rippled through the stack. Meanwhile, Washington’s media landscape continued its post-WaPo reshuffling, with Robert Allbritton making his most ambitious move yet. In Hollywood, Jeff Shell fired back at RJ Cipriani with a 181-page counterpunch, CBS’s union workers walked off the job, and David Zaslav’s exit package kept getting bigger. Oh, and a federal judge told the Trump administration to put 1,000 Voice of America employees back to work.

Today’s sources: Reliable Sources | Racket News | The Desk | Breaker | Status | Awful Announcing | The Ankler | Page Six Hollywood | The Rebooting | Press Watch | Poynter | Newsbusters | Politico Playbook | The Free Press | Tubefilter | To the Contrary

Top Story

PREDICTION MARKETS ARE THREATENING REPORTERS

The story that dominated Tuesday’s newsletter stack started with a dispatch from Emanuel Fabian, a military correspondent for the Times of Israel. As CNN Reliable Sources‘ Brian Stelter recapped, Fabian reported that bettors on the Polymarket prediction platform threatened his life — and the lives of his family members — demanding he alter his reporting on an Iranian missile strike so they could win their wager. “The attempt by these gamblers to pressure me to change my reporting so that they would win their bet did not and will not succeed,” Fabian wrote, adding that he worried other journalists might not be as resistant if offered a cut of the winnings.

Stelter noted that WaPo’s Will Oremus interviewed Fabian and reviewed some of the threats, and that Polymarket condemned the harassment while insisting its platform depends on “the integrity of independent reporting.” Stelter observed that such attempts “feel inevitable in a system where news itself is now something people can bet on.”

Racket News‘ Ryan Lovelace went deeper, placing the Fabian threats inside a broader portrait of prediction markets that have become a parallel financial ecosystem around geopolitical violence. More than $529 million in contracts traded on Polymarket around the timing of U.S. strikes on Iran — dwarfing the $133.8 million bet on this year’s Super Bowl across all Nevada sportsbooks. Lovelace reported that a surge of winning bets flooded Polymarket just before the late-February attack, with a New York Times analysis finding at least 16 accounts making more than $100,000 after placing bets on the eve of the strike. One anonymous account spent more than $60,000 in the final moments before the attack and made nearly $500,000.

The Desk‘s Matthew Keys added a hard regulatory hook: Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes filed criminal charges against Kalshi — 20 misdemeanor counts — accusing the platform of operating an illegal gambling business and accepting wagers on elections. “Kalshi may brand itself as a ‘prediction market,'” Mayes said, “but what it’s actually doing is running an illegal gambling operation.”

TAKEAWAY: Polymarket told Fabian that prediction markets depend on the integrity of independent reporting. That’s true — and it’s also a confession. The platform isn’t a threat to journalism from the outside. It’s built a business model that requires journalism to function, which means it now has a financial incentive to control it.

Three Takes

A BIG BET ON D.C. JOURNALISM WHILE THE MARKET IS BURNING

Robert Allbritton — the billionaire founder of Politico — announced this week he is doubling the newsroom of his two-year-old Washington outlet NOTUS, renaming it the Washington Star, and explicitly positioning it to fill the void left by a gutted Washington Post. The newsletter class had a lot to say about what that actually means.

Breaker | Lachlan Cartwright: Cartwright got Robert Allbritton on the record and framed the NOTUS rebrand as a calculated predator move on a weakened herd. “I’m very worried about the long-term health of The Washington Post as a Washingtonian,” Allbritton told Breaker, adding that he sees “a need for the journalism of The Post” and “a need for the mission of The Post.” Cartwright reported that the publication — soon to be renamed the Washington Star — plans to double its newsroom from 50 to 100, with Dana Milbank and Jeff Stein among the boldface hires. Breaker noted that Allbritton is targeting a leaner model, explicitly aiming to operate without the legacy infrastructure costs that have burdened traditional newsrooms.

Press Watch | Dan Froomkin: Froomkin was excited about the announcement and skeptical of its stated mission in roughly equal measure. He called Allbritton’s commitment to “non-partisan journalism trusted by readers from every part of the political spectrum” well-intentioned but impossible — arguing that a significant portion of the right is so “steeped in disinformation and conspiracy theories” that truth-telling itself will be perceived as partisan. His prescription: blunt confrontation of disinformation, not false equivalence. “These are profoundly abnormal times,” Froomkin wrote, “and the political journalism reflex not to take sides doesn’t apply if one side is the truth and the other is a lie.”

The Rebooting | Brian Morrissey: Morrissey stripped away the civic idealism entirely and read the NOTUS move as a smart B2B play. “Notus is making the smart move of rebranding to The Washington Star,” he wrote, noting that the outlet wants to run “the playbook The Washington Post should have run” — going deep on Washington political and local coverage with a business model built on high-priced subscriptions targeting corporate affairs budgets. “In effect, it wants to be a B2B publication with a consumer front end.” Morrissey also clocked The New York Post quietly moving in the same direction, requiring Hollywood readers to submit work emails and job titles to access awards season content.

TAKEAWAY: The Washington Star is being born into a media moment where the most honest version of Allbritton’s pitch — a B2B publication that sounds like a newspaper — is probably unsellable. So he’s selling the civic version instead. Whether the journalism follows the mission statement or the business model is the only question that matters.

📰 Top Reads 📰

Poynter | Tom Jones

CNN IS AN AFTERTHOUGHT IN THE PARAMOUNT-WBD DEAL: Poynter’s Tom Jones interviews Axios media correspondent Sara Fischer, who says CNN is “at the bottom of the totem pole” in terms of Paramount’s priorities post-acquisition. The real drivers: combining tech stacks, maximizing streaming synergies, and locking in sports rights. Fischer says don’t expect major changes at CNN the moment David Ellison takes over. … QUOTE (Fischer): “I think the most important thing for them is, in the short term, getting regulatory approval. And then, in the medium term, how they maximize synergies and opportunities in combining the companies.” … QUICK TAKE: CNN spent months as the symbolic center of the Paramount-WBD drama. Turns out it’s a rounding error in the actual deal math.

Status | Oliver Darcy

MS NOW BOSS QUIETLY OVERHAULING DAYSIDE LINEUP: Status reports that MS NOW chief Rebecca Kutler plans to give Alicia Menendez her own standalone program, elevating her out of “The Weeknight” ensemble. Luke Russert is expected to join “The Weeknight” as co-host to ensure a consistent in-studio ensemble. Darcy notes that MS NOW’s weekday dayside programming rated 47% lower than its prime time block in 2025, and that Kutler’s prime time overhaul had already delivered year-over-year gains — “The Weeknight” posted a 30% jump in total viewers last month. … QUOTE (Darcy): “Dayside has long been the network’s soft spot, and Kutler is aiming to build a lineup that sustains the momentum from ‘Morning Joe’ and carries it through the afternoon into prime time.” … QUICK TAKE: Kutler’s real challenge isn’t the dayside lineup — it’s that the audience she’s building it for is aging out of the medium.

Awful Announcing

CBS IS NEGOTIATING ITS NFL FUTURE WITH A GUN TO ITS HEAD: Awful Announcing lays out the structural leverage the NFL holds over Paramount/CBS: a change-of-ownership clause triggered by the Skydance acquisition gives the league a two-year window — expiring summer 2027 — to walk away from CBS’s deal entirely. The NFL is deliberately going to Paramount first in its early renegotiation push, with the league seeking an increase of more than $1 billion annually over CBS’s current $2.1 billion per year fee. … QUOTE (Awful Announcing): “For a broadcast network that has built its entire primetime and Sunday identity around the NFL for three decades, that’s a quietly terrifying position to be in.” … QUICK TAKE: The NFL’s real leverage isn’t the next deal — it’s the exit ramp that expires before the ink dries.

The Ankler Wakeup | Sean McNulty

ZASLAV’S EXIT PACKAGE KEEPS GROWING — AND IT’S NOW OVER $800 MILLION: McNulty tallied the full WBD executive payout picture: David Zaslav could collect more than $886 million per the latest SEC filings, while streaming head JB Perrette gets $142 million, CRO Bruce Campbell $121 million, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels $120 million, and international head Gerhard Zeiler $82 million — nearly $1.2 billion total for five executives. McNulty’s pointed framing: WBD stock rose about 30% over four years from its $24 launch price, while a simple S&P 500 fund over the same period would have returned roughly double. … QUOTE (McNulty): “That’s a total of nearly $1.2B paid to just 5 WBD executives. #FuckingJoke” … QUICK TAKE: The S&P 500 comparison is the cruelest sentence in the newsletter stack today. Zaslav made more by underperforming the market than most executives make by beating it.

Variety | Brian Steinberg, via Status

CBS EVENING NEWS FALLS BELOW 4 MILLION VIEWERS: Variety’s Brian Steinberg reported that Bari Weiss‘ revamped CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil fell below 4 million viewers last week — a threshold that had previously alarmed Paramount executives. For context, ABC’s World News Tonight with David Muir averaged 8.4 million and NBC Nightly News with Tom Llamas drew 6.5 million. The ratings dip comes as CBS News 24/7’s roughly 60-member union unit staged a 24-hour walkout after contract talks broke down, with workers pointing to the Paramount-WBD acquisition as evidence the company can afford to pay. … QUOTE (Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez): “If Paramount can shell out billions of dollars to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, then they can pay their unionized CBS staff a fair wage.” … QUICK TAKE: Bari Weiss built her brand on fighting institutional timidity. Now she’s running an institution — and her unionized staff is the first group to test whether she means it.

CNN Reliable Sources | Brian Stelter

A.G. SULZBERGER DRAWS A LINE IN THE SAND ON PRESS CAPITULATION: During his annual State of The Times address, NYT publisher A.G. Sulzberger said “disturbingly some news organizations have indeed been quick to submit” to Donald Trump’s anti-press demands. Stelter covered the address and flagged it as a notable public marker of where the Times is planting its flag. … QUOTE (Sulzberger): “I can assure you, we will not be one of them.” … QUICK TAKE: There are two ways to respond to this administration’s press pressure — capitulate quietly or say the quiet part loud. Sulzberger chose the latter.

Breaker | Lachlan Cartwright

🚨 SCOOP — JAMES BENNET DROPS OUT OF POLITICO EIC RACE: Cartwright reveals that former New York Times editorial page editor James Bennet has withdrawn from contention for Politico’s Global Editor-in-Chief job, leaving Washington Post managing editor Peter Spiegel as the leading candidate, with at least one “dark horse” still in the mix. AP Executive Editor Julie Pace is also believed to be out. Separately, Breaker confirms that Politico CEO Goli Sheikholeslami recently renewed her contract with the outlet, contrary to reports suggesting her departure was imminent. … QUOTE (Cartwright): “Spiegel’s previous experience as U.S. managing editor of the Financial Times, where he also ran the London newsroom, and a stint as Brussels bureau chief is said to be looked upon favorably by the Berlin-based owners.” … QUICK TAKE: Axel Springer is running a very European search for a very Washington job.

The Rebooting | Brian Morrissey

JEFF BEZOS DOESN’T UNDERSTAND THE MEDIA BUSINESS: Morrissey dissects the NYT‘s deep dive on Bezos’s Washington Post stewardship and arrives at a withering conclusion: the Amazon founder is applying a data-driven productivity playbook to an industry where that approach has reliably failed. “Following the data has proved to be a disastrous strategy in media,” Morrissey writes, pointing to Gawker’s pageview scoreboard, BuzzFeed’s reverse-engineered audience optimization, and Business Insider’s quotas as predecessors who tried the same thing and burned. His diagnosis: the Post’s problem isn’t productivity, it’s that what it’s producing isn’t essential to people’s lives. … QUOTE (Morrissey): “Amazon won because it proved you didn’t have to choose between getting something cheap or fast. You could have both. Media doesn’t work that way. You have to make people feel something, make their lives better, or solve a problem they have.” … QUICK TAKE: Bezos built Amazon by making everything measurable. The Post’s problem is that the thing it needs most — being essential to people’s lives — doesn’t show up in any dashboard.

Newsbusters | Nicholas Fondacaro

CNN INSISTED IT HAD “FULL EDITORIAL CONTROL” IN IRAN. ITS OWN CORRESPONDENT JUST COMPLICATED THAT CLAIM: Newsbusters flags that CNN senior international correspondent Fred Pleitgen, in an interview with The Guardian, appeared to acknowledge that he and his cameraman had a government-assigned minder during their reporting inside Iran — complicating the network’s repeated insistence that it maintained “full editorial control” over its coverage from inside the country. … QUOTE (Fondacaro): “CNN had repeatedly insisted that senior international correspondent Fred Pleitgen and the network maintained ‘full editorial control’ about what they reported when the former was in inside Iran.” … QUICK TAKE: “Full editorial control” is doing a lot of heavy lifting when your cameraman has a government shadow.

🎬 SHOWBIZ 🎬

Page Six Hollywood | Tatiana Siegel

JEFF SHELL FIRES BACK — AND THE SOUTH PARK DEATH THREATS ARE THE LEAST OF IT: Paramount Skydance president Jeff Shell filed a 181-page counterclaim against Las Vegas fixer RJ Cipriani the day after the Oscars, alleging an extortion scheme that coincided with death threats Shell received during the $1.5 billion South Park deal negotiation, mysterious phone calls from former NBCUniversal chief Ron Meyer offering to mediate for a price, and an anonymous “older male” caller who urged Shell to “call Ronny back.” Cipriani’s attorney fired back: “We find the Cross-Complaint just filed by Jeff Shell to be utterly outrageous.” … QUOTE (Cipriani attorney Steven Aaronoff): “The truth will set Jeff Shell free.” … QUICK TAKE: A 181-page complaint filed the day after the Oscars, featuring death threats, Ron Meyer as a fixer, and an anonymous “older male” caller. Cipriani’s attorney says the truth will set Shell free. At this page count, that’s going to take a while.

Status | Oliver Darcy

TED SARANDOS SAYS TRUMP DEMANDING NETFLIX PURGE A BOARD MEMBER ISN’T “POLITICAL INTERFERENCE”: Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, in an interview with Politico’s Carrie Budoff Brown, brushed off Trump’s demand that the streamer remove Susan Rice from its board, saying it was “a social media post” and “not ideal, but he does a lot of things on social media.” Darcy was blunt in his assessment that the president directing a private company to purge a board member critical of his administration crosses a clear line — a view Sarandos declined to share. Sarandos also insisted there was “no political interference” in Netflix’s failed bid to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery. … QUOTE (Sarandos on whether Trump’s demand constituted political interference): “It was a social media post, and we didn’t, no, it did not.” … QUICK TAKE: Sarandos just told the world that a sitting president demanding a private company fire a board member is “not ideal.” That’s not a longer game. That’s surrender with good posture.

The Ankler Dealmakers | Ashley Cullins

WASSERMAN’S ASKING PRICE FOR THE TEAM IS “OBJECTIVELY INSANE”: Cullins reports that Casey Wasserman is seeking an eye-watering sum for his newly rebranded agency The Team, with dealmakers telling her the ask is “objectively insane.” The piece places the Wasserman sale amid what Cullins frames as a new era of aggressive, personality-driven Hollywood M&A — exemplified by David Ellison‘s hostile pursuit of WBD, the largest leveraged buyout in history. … QUOTE (Corporate dealmaker): “The table is set for outside-the-box, unique dealmaking and strategy to get what you want. It’s a very disruptive time in the marketplace.” … QUICK TAKE: When the comp is a $31-per-share WBD valuation, “insane” is relative.

👀 What Got Missed? 👀

The newsletter class spent Tuesday genuinely outraged on behalf of Emanuel Fabian — as they should have been. But in the same editions where they condemned prediction markets for enabling gamblers to threaten a journalist’s life, several of those same newsletters mentioned, almost in passing, their own outlets’ partnerships with those platforms. Stelter noted that CNN has a deal with Kalshi. The Ankler casually recapped Oscars betting profits. Nobody in the stack paused to ask the obvious question: what does journalism’s financial entanglement with prediction markets mean for its credibility when those markets start turning reporters into targets? The chattering class positioned itself entirely as victim. The more interesting — and more honest — story would have interrogated whether the industry helped build the thing that’s now threatening it.

🏆 Newsletter of the Day 🏆

Breaker | Lachlan Cartwright — In a single edition, Cartwright landed an exclusive interview with Robert Allbritton on the NOTUS rebrand before anyone else had the full picture, broke the news that James Bennet had dropped out of the Politico EIC race, confirmed Goli Sheikholeslami’s contract renewal, and advanced the Tarbell/TIME conflict of interest story with new reporting on the lead author’s deep ties to Effective Altruism. That’s not a good newsletter day — that’s a good newsletter week compressed into one send.

The Bottom Line

The prediction market story is being covered as a press freedom crisis, and it is. But the more clarifying detail is this: news organizations didn’t stumble into bed with Polymarket and Kalshi by accident. They did it because journalism is expensive to produce, increasingly hard to monetize, and the industry will take revenue wherever it can find it. The New York Times underwrites its newsroom with Wordle and recipe apps. CNN takes checks from Kalshi. Nobody is wrong, exactly — you have to keep the lights on. But it does create a situation where the press is now financially entangled with the platforms threatening to corrupt it. The newsletter class noticed the threat. It hasn’t quite reckoned with what it cost to get here.