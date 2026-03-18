‘Tell It to My Face!’ Rand Paul Confronts GOP Colleague Markwayne Mullin for Celebrating Assault That Left Him Hospitalized

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) tore into Senate Republican colleague Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) during Mullin’s confirmation hearing on Wednesday, questioning why a man with “anger issues” should be put in charge of ICE and Border Patrol agents.

As Mullin took questions from the Senate to be confirmed as Trump’s new Secretary of Homeland Security, Paul confronted his colleague over comments he made last month justifying an assault that took place against him in 2017, which led to Paul being hospitalized for a week with broken ribs and a damaged lung.

“Recently, Senator Mullin, if you have time to listen, you were confronted by constituents that were angry because you voted against my amendment to stop all funding for refugee welfare programs,” said Paul. “Instead of explaining your vote to continue these welfare programs for refugees, you decided to transfer the blame. You told the media that I was a ‘freaking snake’ and that you completely understood why I had been assaulted.”

He continued, “I was shocked that you would justify and celebrate this violent assault that caused me so much pain and my family so much pain. I just wonder if someone who applauds violence against their political opponents is the right person to lead an agency that has struggled to accept limits to the proper use of force.”

Addressing Mullin’s claim last month that he told Paul “to his face” he deserved the assault against him, Paul accused his colleague of lying about the encounter.

“You have never had the courage to look me in the eye and tell me that the assault was justified, so today you’ll have your chance,” Paul declared. “Today, I’ll give you that chance to clear the record. Tell it to my face, if that’s what you believe. Tell it to me today. Tell the world why you believe I deserve to be assaulted from behind, have six ribs broken, and a damaged lung. Tell me to my face why you think I deserved it.”

He concluded, “And while you’re at it, explain to the American public why they should trust a man with anger issues to set the proper example for ICE and Border Patrol agents.”

Mullin was nominated by President Donald Trump to replace Kristi Noem as the next Secretary of Homeland Security this month, despite several instances of violent and inappropriate behavior over the past few years.

Watch above via Newsmax.

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