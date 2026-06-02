Hunter Biden Uses His Newly Active Social Media Presence to Deny White House Cocaine Was His

Sarah RumpfJun 2nd, 2026, 3:54 pm
 
FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 18, 2022, in Washington.

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

Hunter Biden recently started posting more frequently on social media, and took the opportunity Tuesday to smack down a rumor about the cocaine that was discovered in the White House in the summer of 2023.

In early July 2023, a “small bag of cocaine” was discovered on the ground floor of the White House’s West Wing, reported The Washington Post. The white powder was found “near where visitors taking tours are instructed to leave their cellphones, according to three people familiar with the investigation,” the Post reported, and its discovery sparked a Secret Service investigation, a barrage of questions for then-White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, and countless puns, memes, and jokes about who might have been left the drug behind.

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter bore the brunt of a lot of the joking due to his well-known struggles with addiction, and President Donald Trump and others even directly accused him of being responsible.

Biden has recently become more active on X, formerly known as Twitter. His account @HunterBiden says it was created in April 2013, but all previous tweets were deleted at some point and he resumed posting again last month, mostly about his path to sobriety.

 

On June 1, Biden marked “7 years sober,” posting a short video to thank “everyone who has walked this road with me” for their “love and support,” and to encourage those who were still “sick and suffering” that there was “a way out, and that way out is together.”

One of the replies to that tweet was not to congratulate, but to accuse.

“Bullsh*t,” wrote @Boiler32. “That was your bag of coke in the white house.”

Biden fired back with a retort that acknowledged his past habits.

“It most definitely was not,” he wrote. “I would never have forgotten my drugs.”

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Sarah Rumpf - Contributing Editor

Sarah Rumpf joined Mediaite in 2020 and is a Contributing Editor focusing on politics, law, and the media. A native Floridian, Sarah attended the University of Florida, graduating with a double major in Political Science and German, and earned her Juris Doctor, cum laude, from the UF College of Law. Sarah's writing has been featured at National Review, The Daily Beast, Reason, Law&Crime, Independent Journal Review, Texas Monthly, The Capitolist, Breitbart Texas, Townhall, RedState, The Orlando Sentinel, and the Austin-American Statesman, and her political commentary has led to appearances on television, radio, and podcast programs across the globe. Follow Sarah on Threads, Twitter, and Bluesky.