Hunter Biden Uses His Newly Active Social Media Presence to Deny White House Cocaine Was His

Hunter Biden recently started posting more frequently on social media, and took the opportunity Tuesday to smack down a rumor about the cocaine that was discovered in the White House in the summer of 2023.

In early July 2023, a “small bag of cocaine” was discovered on the ground floor of the White House’s West Wing, reported The Washington Post. The white powder was found “near where visitors taking tours are instructed to leave their cellphones, according to three people familiar with the investigation,” the Post reported, and its discovery sparked a Secret Service investigation, a barrage of questions for then-White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, and countless puns, memes, and jokes about who might have been left the drug behind.

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter bore the brunt of a lot of the joking due to his well-known struggles with addiction, and President Donald Trump and others even directly accused him of being responsible.

Biden has recently become more active on X, formerly known as Twitter. His account @HunterBiden says it was created in April 2013, but all previous tweets were deleted at some point and he resumed posting again last month, mostly about his path to sobriety.

I'm Hunter Biden. You've never actually heard from me. — Hunter Biden (@HunterBiden) May 19, 2026

Almost seven years clean and sober. Not a victory lap. Just a fact. To anyone in the fight right now: it gets quieter. Not easier. Quieter. In the quiet, you find out who you actually are. That’s the part they can’t take from you. pic.twitter.com/W5fIfzCSIh — Hunter Biden (@HunterBiden) May 23, 2026

On June 1, Biden marked “7 years sober,” posting a short video to thank “everyone who has walked this road with me” for their “love and support,” and to encourage those who were still “sick and suffering” that there was “a way out, and that way out is together.”

7 years sober today. Thank you to everyone who has walked this road with me. pic.twitter.com/aA7AKmzLjB — Hunter Biden (@HunterBiden) June 1, 2026

One of the replies to that tweet was not to congratulate, but to accuse.

Bullshit. That was your bag of coke in the white house — BoilerGrad (@Boilers32) June 1, 2026

“Bullsh*t,” wrote @Boiler32. “That was your bag of coke in the white house.”

Biden fired back with a retort that acknowledged his past habits.

It most definitely was not. I would never have forgotten my drugs. — Hunter Biden (@HunterBiden) June 1, 2026

“It most definitely was not,” he wrote. “I would never have forgotten my drugs.”

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